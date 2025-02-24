Who is Kenny in The White Lotus season 3? Timothy's dramatic phone call explained

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Everything Everywhere All At Once actor Ke Huy Quan just entered The White Lotus universe.

Timothy Ratliff's phone call in The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 has everyone asking one question: Who is Kenny?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 picks up right where episode 1 leaves off. Not only do we see more of Saxon and Lochlan's questionable relationship but there's also more uncomfortable scenes between school friends Kate, Laurie and Jaclyn. Oh and Aimee Lou Wood's character Chelsea is held at gunpoint in an armed robbery at the hotel.

Nevertheless, it's a key scene starring Jason Issacs as Timothy Ratliff that's left the biggest impression on viewers.

In episode 1, a Wall Street Journal journalist called Timothy to ask him about a mysterious fund called Sho-Kel that his old friend Kenneth “Kenny” Nguyen set up in 2018. We learn that Timothy was involved in launching the fund but he insists that he hasn't spoken to Kenny for at least four years. He then calls up Kenny to ask what's going on.

Flash forward to episode 2 and Timothy can't keep away from his phone. At the end of the episode, Kenny calls him in a state of panic and reveals that the feds have raided his home. Kenny screams: “I don’t care about the f---in’ story vecause 20 agents just raided my office. I’m done. I can’t go to f---in’ prison!”

Taken aback, Timothy says: "You told me this couldn’t happen. You f----n’ swore that this could not happen."

If you recognise Kenny's voice it's because he's played by Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan.

As the phone call develops, Kenny reveals that the feds have taken "everything" and they have access to his emails, documents and accounts. When Timothy asks if he's implicated, Kenny says: "Yes! For sure, Tim, yes. That’s why I bought this burner, to call you! You need to get a good lawyer, like yesterday.”

Outraged, Timothy replies: "You gotta be kidding me. I didn’t wanna do it. This was all you, now I’m wrapped up in some f---in’ money laundering, bribery situation,/ And I only made 10 million dollars out of your stupid, f---in scheme? I swear to God, Kenny, if you f--- me on this, I will kill you.”

Little else is explained but it seems that Timothy is going to spend the rest of his holiday worrying that he and his family have lost all their money and that he could be going to jail.

Whether or not Ke Huy Quan makes another appearance as Kenny is yet to be seen.

