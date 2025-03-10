The White Lotus' Jason Isaacs speaks out after full-frontal scene shocks viewers

The White Lotus' Jason Isaacs speaks out after full-frontal scene shocks viewers. Picture: HBO

By Sam Prance

Jason Isaacs has explained what led to his nude scene in The White Lotus season 3 episode 4.

The White Lotus star Jason Isaacs has opened up about his full-frontal nude scene and what's next for his character.

The White Lotus is no stranger to shocking moments. Alongside the murder mysteries each season, there's always a few scenes that break the internet and season 3 is no different. From Chelsea's near-death experience at the snake show to the questionable relationship between the Ratliff brothers, season 3 is giving fans plenty to talk about.

Now, Jason Isaacs' character Timothy Ratliff has entered the ring. A nude scene with his family is shocking viewers.

White Lotus season 3 weeks ahead trailer

In episode 4, we see Timothy struggle with the fact that he's embroiled in a financial controversy and keeping it from his family. In a bid to avoid his reality, Timothy begins taking his wife Victoria's Lorazepam, leaving him in a constant state of delirium.

At the start of episode 4, Timothy wakes in a haze, puts on a robe and sits with his family. Unwittingly, he leans back and exposes himself to his children. Lochlan and Piper cringe in disgust and shock but Saxon and his wife Victoria laugh it off.

Discussing Timothy's full-frontal nude scene, Jason told Entertainment Weekly: "Yeah, it is now in my contract for every show I do, so we'll see...it'll get easier, hopefully."

Patrick Schwarzenegger, who plays Saxon, then jumped in to say: "You should be asking what it was like for us to watch it."

Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola in The White Lotus season 3. Picture: Alamy

Explaining how Timothy got to a point where he accidentally showed his family his penis, Jason said: "He's drugging himself into a stupor to try not to think about the fact that his entire life is blowing up and trying to work out what to do about it. It was actually quite challenging."

Teasing what's next, he said: "You haven't seen other things that are coming, but I just remember thinking, 'I better dig deep and produce something here,' because there's a lot of parts you can go through and tell a very dramatic story without your character going through anything extreme. But there's some big, old acting coming up."

Jason ended by stating: "He's been bottling it up for a very long time. There is a point coming when they leave — if they make it and they're alive, because who knows, but it's going to be unavoidable, the big secret he has been harbouring."

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs and Sam Nivola attend the LA Premiere of The White Lotus season 3. Picture: Getty

Jason isn't the first White Lotus actor to film a full-frontal scene for the show. Patrick had a nude scene in episode 1 and Theo James spoke about using a prosthetic for his nude scene in season 2. Joking about his prosthetic with Jimmy Fallon, Theo said: "It’s like [they] stole it off a donkey in the field! The thing is ginormous.”

Talking at The White Lotus press conference, Sam Nivola, who plays Lochlan, revealed that he has a nude scene of his own coming up. Referring to director Mike White, he said: "There’s a few people that I would trust more with footage of my buttocks."

