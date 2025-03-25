The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood responds to viral comments about her teeth

25 March 2025, 15:24 | Updated: 25 March 2025, 15:30

The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood responds to viral comments about her teeth
The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood responds to viral comments about her teeth. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO, ITV
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"It feels so lovely. A real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The White Lotus actress Aimee Lou Wood has responded to comments about her teeth following her role in season 3.

Aimee Lou Wood has emerged as a fan favourite in The White Lotus season 3. Fans can't get enough of her portrayal of bubbly free spirit Chelsea and her relationship with mysterious man Rick Hatchett. In and amongst the wild Ratliff brothers incest scenes and the tense dynamic between Jaclyn, Laurie and Kate, Chelsea is a breath of fresh air.

Now, Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that she was "bullied" over her teeth "forever" until The White Lotus came out.

Aimee Lou Wood reacts to comments about her teeth

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, Stephen Fry praised Aimee for making people "so happy" by never changing her teeth. Aimee then revealed that she was told she should have them "corrected" in the past. She added: "I can't believe the impact my teeth are having. The Americans can't believe it but they're all being lovely."

Discussing how people are reacting to her teeth in the wake of The White Lotus season 3, Aimee explained: "These videos just come up on my Instagram of orthodontists analysing my teeth. They dissect my teeth and say what's wrong with them and then go, 'But we don't think she should change a thing'."

The Sex Education actress continued: "It feels so lovely. A real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever and now people are clapping in an audience because I've got these gnashes."

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus season 3
Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus season 3. Picture: Alamy

However, Aimee made clear that she doesn't want anyone else to try to replicate her teeth if they don't already have gaps like hers: "I hope people don't start filing their teeth so they have gaps."

When asked if people think her teeth are false, Aimee said: "100 percent. People have been like, 'They're real?'"

Aimee previously said On Demand Entertainment that her part was originally supposed to be American.

She said: "I just don't think I look very American at all. It's the teeth."

Read more TV news here:

WATCH: Aimee Lou Wood teases The White Lotus season 3 character details with Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan & Aimee Lou Wood Interview Each Other

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Owen Cooper Adolescence audition tapes have blown fans away

Adolescence star Owen Cooper's audition tape leaves Netflix viewers stunned

MAFS Australia's Teejay's reality TV past reveals major 'red flag'

MAFS Australia's Teejay's reality TV past reveals major 'red flag'

Is Love Island's Scott Thomas dating Jessy Potts?

Are Love Island's Scott Thomas and Jessy Potts dating?

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Adrian and Sierah footsie and 'cheating' claim explained

MAFS Australia's Sierah and Adrian 'cheating' claims explained

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

The bombshell confession MAFS Australia's Jamie made at Beth and Teejay's wedding

MAFS Australia's Teejay and Jamie's secret dating history explained

John Aiken has appeared as a MAFS expert on the Australian series for a number of years

Who is MAFS Australia expert John Aiken? Age, wife, career, and children revealed

Mel Schilling is one of the relationship experts on MAFS Australia

Who is MAFS Expert Mel Schilling? Age, net worth, health battle and husband revealed

Alessandra Rampolla is one of the relationship experts on MAFS Australia

Who is MAFS Australia expert Alessandra? Her age, relationship status, nationality and everything we know
Who is Eliot from MAFS Australia? HIs age, job, TikTok and everything we know

Eliot from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits