The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood responds to viral comments about her teeth
25 March 2025, 15:24 | Updated: 25 March 2025, 15:30
"It feels so lovely. A real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever."
The White Lotus actress Aimee Lou Wood has responded to comments about her teeth following her role in season 3.
Aimee Lou Wood has emerged as a fan favourite in The White Lotus season 3. Fans can't get enough of her portrayal of bubbly free spirit Chelsea and her relationship with mysterious man Rick Hatchett. In and amongst the wild Ratliff brothers incest scenes and the tense dynamic between Jaclyn, Laurie and Kate, Chelsea is a breath of fresh air.
Now, Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that she was "bullied" over her teeth "forever" until The White Lotus came out.
Aimee Lou Wood reacts to comments about her teeth
Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, Stephen Fry praised Aimee for making people "so happy" by never changing her teeth. Aimee then revealed that she was told she should have them "corrected" in the past. She added: "I can't believe the impact my teeth are having. The Americans can't believe it but they're all being lovely."
Discussing how people are reacting to her teeth in the wake of The White Lotus season 3, Aimee explained: "These videos just come up on my Instagram of orthodontists analysing my teeth. They dissect my teeth and say what's wrong with them and then go, 'But we don't think she should change a thing'."
The Sex Education actress continued: "It feels so lovely. A real full-circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever and now people are clapping in an audience because I've got these gnashes."
However, Aimee made clear that she doesn't want anyone else to try to replicate her teeth if they don't already have gaps like hers: "I hope people don't start filing their teeth so they have gaps."
When asked if people think her teeth are false, Aimee said: "100 percent. People have been like, 'They're real?'"
Aimee previously said On Demand Entertainment that her part was originally supposed to be American.
She said: "I just don't think I look very American at all. It's the teeth."
