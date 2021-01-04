When Was ITV2 Dating Series The Cabins Filmed?

The Cabins was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ITV2

The Cabins is here to fill the winter Love Island void reality TV fans have been demanding so very much, but when was the new ITV2 dating series filmed?

The Cabins is about to become our post-Christmas TV obsession on ITV2, with a cast of sexy singletons looking for love in cosy, countryside cabins – pretty much the winter version Love Island we all imagined it would be.

Love Island’s Zara Holland Charged And Facing Jail After Breaching Covid Laws In Barbados

With a wintry lodge complete with a hot tub, log fire and double beds, the contestants will get to know each other for 24 hours before deciding whether to check out or extend their romantic mini break.

the Cabins contestants had to isolate before filming. Picture: ITV2

The dating series was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic in a Covid-safe way, but when was The Cabins filmed?

A specific date range of when The Cabins was filmed isn’t yet known, but taking a look at the show’s cast callings on social media suggests production began around August.

Given the fact all the outdoors scenes look so chilly, we’re guessing The Cabins was filmed some time in autumn 2020, possibly November.

The Cabins: Crew members were kept to a minimum to safely film the series. Picture: ITV2

The cast and crew had to film in a covid-safe way, with minimal crew members on site and regular temperature checks in place, according to the tabloids.

Just like I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! the contestants and production crew all had to isolate before filming, where they waited for negative test results before they began shooting.

The Cabins airs Mondays at 9pm on ITV2.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity And TV News