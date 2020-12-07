I’m A Celebrity Coming Out Show: When It's On And How It's Different This Year

7 December 2020, 13:14

I'm A Celebrity's coming out show is on 13 December
I'm A Celebrity's coming out show is on 13 December. Picture: REX / Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity’s coming out show is on this weekend, but when is it on and how will it be different for the likes of campmates Shane Richie and Giovanna Fletcher this year?

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has finally come to an end after Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle, and fans are now eager to see the celebrities return to their former lives in what’s usually dubbed ‘the coming out show’.

Will I’m A Celebrity Be In Australia Or Wales Next Year?

The I’m A Celebrity coming out show typically sees each campmate's exit from the jungle in Australia as they leave behind a life of rations, snakes and hammocks and return to the Versace Palazzo hotel to reunite with their families in a luxury setting.

However, this year the coming out show is called A Castle Story and won’t be the same format of the programme I’m A Celeb fans have seen before.

Fans will get to see the likes of Vernon Kay, Shane Richie, Sir Mo Farrah, Beverley Callard and Jessica Plummer back on their screens, but it will look a little different this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about I’m A Celebrity’s coming out show, A Castle Story, including when it's on and what it will involve…

When is the I’m A Celebrity coming out show?

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle
Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Castle. Picture: Rex
The I'm A Celeb 2020 cast will catch up with Ant and Dec on A Castle Story
The I'm A Celeb 2020 cast will catch up with Ant and Dec on A Castle Story. Picture: ITV

I’m A Celeb’s ‘coming out show’ has been renamed A Castle Story because of the pandemic, meaning camera crews likely weren't able to follow each contestant's journey home like they usually would after the show.

Ant and Dec will host the annual special show and it will air on ITV at 8pm on Sunday 13 December, just over a week after the show’s final which took place on the 4th.

What is I’m A Celebrity… A Castle Story?

The I'm A Celeb campmates will catch up with Ant and Dec on the coming out show
The I'm A Celeb campmates will catch up with Ant and Dec on the coming out show. Picture: Rex

Due to restrictions in place because of the pandemic, the I’m A Celeb coming-out show will have a different format.

In the special episode we’ll see what the celebrities got up to after leaving Gwrych Castle, including the emotional reunions with their families and, in some cases, their new found fame.

However, it will be more of a focus on highlights during I’m A Celeb 2020, featuring chats with the contestants and unseen bits from the series this year.

