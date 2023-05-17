What Times Does XO, Kitty Come Out On Netflix?

XO, Kitty is available to stream from 18th May. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Here’s what you need to know about XO, Kitty’s release time and episodes.

XO, Kitty follows the story of Lara Jean’s (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) younger sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) as she follows her heart to South Korea to attend the same school her late mum went to.

Along the way she very quickly experiences heartbreak, becomes friends with a fellow American student and learns what love truly means.

The entire season drops at once on Netflix, but what time does XO, Kitty come out?

Here’s all the info you need on what time XO, Kitty and its 10 episodes are available to stream.

XO, Kitty follows Lara Jean's younger sister as she embarks on her own journey of love and self-discovery. Picture: Netflix

What time does XO, Kitty come out on Netflix?

XO, Kitty comes out on Netflix at 8am BST, which is 3am ET, 12am PT and 6pm AEDT.

All episodes will drop at once on Thursday morning!

How many episodes of XO, Kitty are there?

There are 10 30-minute episodes of XO, Kitty coming out on Netflix.

Who's in the XO, Kitty cast?

Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty in XO, Kitty. Picture: Getty

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey

Minyeong Choi as Dae Heon Kim

Gia Kim as Yuri Han

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

Anthony Keyvan as Quincy 'Q' Shabazian

Théo Augier as Florian

Yunjin Kim as Jina Lim

Peter Thurnwald as Alex Finnerty

Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee

Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison Miller

Regan Aliyah as Juliana

John Corbett as Kitty's dad, Dr. Covey

Sarayu Rao as Kitty's stepmother, Trina Rothschild

