What Times Does XO, Kitty Come Out On Netflix?

17 May 2023, 17:32

XO, Kitty is available to stream from 18th May
By Kathryn Knight

Here’s what you need to know about XO, Kitty’s release time and episodes.

XO, Kitty follows the story of Lara Jean’s (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) younger sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) as she follows her heart to South Korea to attend the same school her late mum went to.

Along the way she very quickly experiences heartbreak, becomes friends with a fellow American student and learns what love truly means.

The entire season drops at once on Netflix, but what time does XO, Kitty come out?

XO, Kitty: All The Details So Far Including Release Date, Cast, Trailer & More

Here’s all the info you need on what time XO, Kitty and its 10 episodes are available to stream.

XO, Kitty follows Lara Jean's younger sister as she embarks on her own journey of love and self-discovery
What time does XO, Kitty come out on Netflix?

XO, Kitty comes out on Netflix at 8am BST, which is 3am ET, 12am PT and 6pm AEDT.

All episodes will drop at once on Thursday morning!

How many episodes of XO, Kitty are there?

There are 10 30-minute episodes of XO, Kitty coming out on Netflix.

Who's in the XO, Kitty cast?

Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty in XO, Kitty
  • Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey
  • Minyeong Choi as Dae Heon Kim
  • Gia Kim as Yuri Han
  • Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho
  • Anthony Keyvan as Quincy 'Q' Shabazian
  • Théo Augier as Florian
  • Yunjin Kim as Jina Lim
  • Peter Thurnwald as Alex Finnerty
  • Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee
  • Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison Miller
  • Regan Aliyah as Juliana
  • John Corbett as Kitty's dad, Dr. Covey
  • Sarayu Rao as Kitty's stepmother, Trina Rothschild

