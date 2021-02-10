What Time Is To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3 Coming Out On Netflix?

10 February 2021, 17:34

To All the Boys 3 will be released on 12 February on Netflix
To All the Boys 3 will be released on 12 February on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: Always and Forever is about to hit Netflix – here’s when it’ll be released.

To All the Boys 3 is the third and final instalment in the Jenny Han trilogy, so of course it’s going to dominant our social feeds on Valentine’s weekend.

But what diehard Lara Jean fans really want to know is what time To All the Boys: Always and Forever will actually be released on Netflix.

How Did To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 End? A Recap Before You Watch The Final Movie

“Super keen” you might be thinking – but alas, here you are on this very page.

To All the Boys 3 will be the film franchise's last in the trilogy
To All the Boys 3 will be the film franchise's last in the trilogy. Picture: Netflix

What time will To All the Boys 3 be on Netflix?

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before: Always And Forever will be added to Netflix at around 8am UK time on Friday 12 February.

New shows and films are usually released at midnight West Coast time in the States, which is eight hours behind us across the pond.

It means new content is added at the same time around the world.

To All the Boys 3 is the final film in the franchise, with the first and second instalments still on the platform for all your Valentine’s Day romcom bingeing.

