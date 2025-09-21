Wednesday creators confirm Xavier will not return to the show

21 September 2025, 19:41

Xavier will not return in Wednesday season 3
Xavier will not return in Wednesday season 3. Picture: Netflix
Percy Hynes White's Xavier is gone for good, as co-creator Alfred Gough confirms his fate.

Wondering whether Xavier Thorpe will ever return to Nevermore Academy? The Wednesday creators have confirmed his fate and it's bad news for fans of the character.

In case you completely missed it, Percy Hynes White, who portrayed Xavier in Wednesday season 1, was not part of the cast for season 2. No official explanation has ever been given for his departure.

Shortly after season 1 aired, Percy faced backlash following allegations of sexual assault, which he denied in a statement calling the rumours "false" and a "campaign of misinformation".

Despite the fact that it looked like Xavier was set to be a key character in the hunt for Wednesday's stalker in the latest season, Percy's absence seemingly shifted the storyline. Now, the co-creators have confirmed he will not return.

Will Xavier be in Wednesday season 3?

Percy Hynes White was dropped from Wednesday season 2
Percy Hynes White was dropped from Wednesday season 2. Picture: Netflix

In Wednesday season 2 Part 1, we learned that Xavier (Percy Hynes White) had left Nevermore after his father Vincent pulled him out of school when he was falsely accused of murder. He now attends Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland.

While he didn't appear on-screen, he did assist Wednesday from afar by sending her a painting that helped her in her search for the Avian Killer. But after being mentioned briefly in the first two episodes, Xavier was never mentioned again.

Because he still exists within the Wednesday universe, many fans are hopeful that he may one day return. But one short comment from co-creator Alfred Gough has now confirmed his fate.

"We have seen the last of him," he told TVLine.

Will Percy Hynes White be in Wednesday season 3?
Will Percy Hynes White be in Wednesday season 3? Picture: Netflix

Wednesday season 3 has already been confirmed at Netflix and it will seemingly focus on Morticia's sister Ophelia Frump and her proclamation that Wednesday "must die".

No details about the potential release date have been revealed just yet but based on how long it takes to make one season, the show will likely not return until 2027.

