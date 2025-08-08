Here's why Percy Hynes White's Xavier is not in Wednesday season 2

Why is Xavier not in Wednesday season 2? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Why isn't Xavier in Wednesday season 2 and what happens to him? Here's how the show writes out Percy Hynes White's character.

Wednesday season 2 has finally returned to our screens, but there's now one major character missing after the actor was dropped from the show.

Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, will not be returning to the Netflix series and season 2 wastes no time in explaining how he's been written out of the show.

Based on the way Wednesday season 1 ended, Percy's Xavier looked like he was set to play a key role alongside Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams but when his name was not included in the official cast announcement, fans began to speculate about the character.

Fans were hoping that Xavier could return in Part 2 or in season 3 but now the show's creators have confirmed Xavier's fate once and for all.

Why is Xavier not in Wednesday season 2?

What happened to Percy Hynes White and why is he not in Wednesday season 2? Picture: Netflix

What happened to Xavier in Wednesday?

At the end of season 1, Wednesday saves Xavier's life following a terrifying confrontation with Joseph Crackstone. After defeating the villain, the students return home but not before Xavier gifts Wednesday a phone hoping that she'll text him while they're away from school.

Season 1's ending leaves an opening for their potential future romance, and sets up a mystery surrounding whether or not Xavier is actually Wednesday's stalker with sinister ulterior motives.

However, due to Percy not returning to the show, the romance plot is scrapped completely and the stalker storyline is wrapped up by the end of episode 2. (No spoilers here about who it is, but if you know, you know!)

Percy Hynes White was dropped from Wednesday season 2. Picture: Netflix

So what actually happens to Xavier? How do they explain his absence?

Well, answers about what happened to Xavier arrive pretty quickly in episode 1 when Principal Dort (Steve Buscemi) reveals Xavier's father Vincent Thorpe pulled his son out of school when Xavier was falsely accused of murder.

It's then revealed that Xavier is now studying at the Reichenbach Academy in Switzerland.

Despite being thousands of miles away, Xavier is still key to Wednesday's new mystery as he leaves her with a goodbye gift that ties directly into her search for the Avian Killer's identity.

Xavier sends Wednesday a "goodbye gift" in season 2. Picture: Netflix

Later in the episode, Xavier sends Wednesday a painting and a letter that reads: "I tried texting, but I guess you lost the phone I gave you. Consider this my goodbye gift. The image suddenly flashed in my head. Don't ask me how I know or what it means, but it's connected to you I'm sure."

Xavier's painting is an exact rendition of the one-eyed crow that Wednesday has been seeing all over the place.

Wednesday goes on to mention Xavier a couple of times in relation to the painting but that's the last we hear from him. It's unclear if he'll be mentioned again in Part 2, but as far as the character is concerned, he will not return to Nevermore Academy.

In an interview with TVLine, co-showrunner Alfred Gough confirmed: "We have seen the last of him."

Percy's exit from the show was not officially announced but it became clear that he had seemingly been dropped when his name was not included in the official cast announcement for season 2. No specific explanation was given for his departure either.

Shortly after season 1 aired, Percy faced backlash following allegations of sexual assault, which he denied in a statement calling the rumours "false" and a "campaign of misinformation" started by someone he said he has never met before.

Later confirming that he would not be returning following the announcement of the cast list, Percy wrote on Instagram: "I had so much fun working on this show. I can’t wait to watch season two. Much love."

In a profile with Vanity Fair, Jenna Ortega also commented on Percy/Xavier's departure, saying his exit was “a weird redirect, but we’re introducing so many different characters that I think it kind of will get lost."

