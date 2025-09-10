Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan tried to make their scenes less "sexually charged"
10 September 2025, 16:19
Are Wednesday and Tyler in love? Here's what Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan have said
If you've watched Wednesday, you will already know that there is history between Wednesday and Tyler. Now, Jenna Ortega has revealed that she and Hunter Doohan struggled to make their senes less sexually charged in season 2.
In Wednesday season 1, Wednesday strikes up a romance with Tyler Galpin. However, their relationship ends when Wednesday realises that Tyler is a Hyde. Fast forward to season 2 and Tyler is locked up in Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. However, Tyler ultimately escapes and all hell breaks loose as Wednesday attempts to control Tyler.
Do Wednesday and Tyler still have feelings for each other though? Jenna Ortega has revealed that she and Hunter both tried to tone done any signs of romance or sexual tension between Wednesday and Tyler in season 2.
Wednesday Season 2 Cast Reveal Which Tim Burton Films They Want To Remake
Speaking to BuzzFeed, Jenna revealed that her favourite behind the scenes moment in Wednesday season 2 was the scene between Wednesday and Tyler in the psych ward. However, Jenna then admitted it was difficult to film.
Jenna said: "Honestly I had a scene with Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler, in the psych ward. We're confronting each other for the first time. There's a lot of awkward tension because we used to be romantically entwined. We were trying to make it not so sexually charged but it kept ending up that way."
Jenna then added: "He put his hands in the cage doors but that was weird. Everything about it was a real challenge. Hunter and I can't help it."
Is Tyler in love with Wednesday?
Talking to Radio Times, Hunter said that Wednesday and Tyler's relationship is ultimately a frenemy rivalry instead of anything romantic. He explained: "Their dynamic throughout the whole show, and the fact that, when it comes to it, instead of killing him and kind of ending it all she frees him, they actually help each other out."
What do you think? Is there sexual tension between Wednesday and Tyler?
