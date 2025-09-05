Who does Thing belong to in Wednesday? The Isaac Night connection explained

Is Thing Isaac Night's hand in Wednesday? The shocking backstory explained
Is Thing Isaac Night's hand in Wednesday? The shocking backstory explained. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Whose hand is Thing? Wednesday season 2 explains the truth behind Thing's backstory in the Addams Family universe.

We all love Thing but have you ever wondered how the disembodied hand in Wednesday came to be as an entity?

Ever since Charles Addams created The Addams Family, fans have been obsessed with Thing as a character. From Thing's original iterations in The Addams Family comics to itheir standout role in The Addams Family films, people can't get enough of the hand with a mind of its own.

Naturally, Thing plays a pivotal role in Netflix's Wednesday as well. Played by Romanian magician Victor Dorobantu, Thing is not CGI. Thing is Victor's real hand and they're often at the centre of storylines involving Wednesday.

Wednesday season 2 dives deep into Thing's lore and actually reveals whose body Thing originally belonged to.

WARNING: Wednesday season 2 spoilers below

Wednesday Season 2 Cast Reveal Their Fave Lady Gaga Songs

Whose hand is Thing in Wednesday?

In Wednesday season 2, Pugsley resurrects a dead boy who he calls Slurp. However, Slurp is a zombie and he begins eating people's brains until he restores himself to his human form. Once Slurp regains his original likeness, we learn that he's Isaac Night, a mad scientist with a clockwork heart who invented the LOIS machine at Willow Hill.

Isaac made the machine that strips outcasts of their powers because his sister, Françoise, hated being a Hyde and Isaac wanted to help her. Isaac spends the second part of season 2 attempting to complete his mission.

In flashbacks, we learn that Isaac was roommates with Wednesday and Pugsley's father Gomez Addams when he studied at Nevermore. Like Pugsley, Gomez had electrical powers as a child and offered to help Isaac build his machine. However, Gomeaz didn't realise that Isaac was draining his powers and risking his life.

To save Gomez's life, Morticia came to his rescue and cut off Isaac's hand. In doing so, Morticia put a stop to the experiment and Isaac's laboratory exploded in the process. Isaac passed away but his hand reanimated in the explosion and became Thing as we know them today.

Gomez and Morticia buried Isaac but they kept Thing as part of the family.

Whose hand is Thing in Wednesday?
Whose hand is Thing in Wednesday? Picture: Netflix

Wednesday season 2 ends with Isaac reattaching Thing to his body. However, when Isaac tries to choke Wednesday to death, Thing turns on him, pulls out Isaac's heart, detaches from Isaac's body and goes back to the Addams family.

In other words, Thing may have belonged to Isaac once but they're now their own unique entity.

