Wednesday season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Will there be a Wednesday season 3? Here's what the cast and crew have said about the next season of the Netflix show now that it's been renewed.
Wednesday season 3 is officially happening and the creators have teased that they want to make as many seasons as possible. When does Wednesday season 3 come out though and who is the cast? Here's everything we know so far.
Wednesday is so popular the show was renewed for season 3 before season 2 came out. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Miles Millar said: "We’ll take as many seasons as Netflix wants to give us. We certainly have a plan for season three and beyond, ways to keep evolving the character and follow her journey into adulthood.”
Wednesday season 2 ends on a major cliffhanger so naturally viewers are eager to know what's next for Wednesday and the rest of the show's beloved characters. Scroll down to find out what's been revealed about the Wednesday season 3 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, news and so much more.
Take a look at the Wednesday Season 3 - Part 2 sneak peak
The Wednesday team are keeping season 3's release date close to their chests. Speaking to Tudum, co-creator Miles Millar was asked if he could reveal when it drops and he said: "Sure but then I’d have to bury you in a shallow grave.”
Due to production delays, filming on season 2 didn't start until May 2024 and the show came back nearly three years after season 1. Given that filming for season 3 is set to begin in November 2025, it's possible that season 3 will air in early 2027. Like seasons 1 and 2, we imagine that season 3 will have eight episodes in total.
Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.
Based on how Wednesday season 2 ends, we imagine that the following characters will all be back for more chaos.
As for characters who die like Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi) and Frances O'Connor (Françoise), we imagine that this is it for now. That being said, Wednesday has brought back dead characters before like Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) so anyone could return in season 3.
Lady Gaga only makes a brief guest appearance in Wednesday season 2 as dead psychic teacher Rosaline Rotwood. As a result, it seems unlikely that she'll return in season 3 but we'll let you know if she does.
Wednesday season 2 ends with Wednesday trying to track Enid and save her with the help of her family. However, we also learn that Ms Capri is the daughter of a Hyde and she offers Tyler the chance to join his a pack of Hydes.
Meanwhile, Hester is secretly hiding Morticia's sister Ophelia in her house in a cell. The final shot we see is Ophelia writing the words: "Wednesday must die".
Discussing season 3 with Tudum, co-creator Miles Millar said: "Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can. We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”
Miles ended by teasing: "We will be seeing more Addams family members and learning more family secrets."
Trailers for Wednesday season 3 are currently yet to be released. We'll let you know as soon as there is one.
Bookmark this page for all the latest Wednesday season 3 updates as and when they drop.
