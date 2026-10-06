Is Wednesday ending with season 3? Jenna Ortega's stunt double's deleted post explained

6 October 2026, 16:19

Is Wednesday ending with season 3? Jenna Ortega's stunt double's deleted post explained
Is Wednesday ending with season 3? Jenna Ortega's stunt double's deleted post explained. Picture: Netflix, @jennyayumi24 via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Filming for Wednesday season 3 has wrapped but will it be the final season of the Netflix drama?

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A deleted post by Jenna Ortega's stunt double has sparked concern that Wednesday is ending, but what is the truth?

Ever since Wednesday debuted on Netflix in 2022, it's been one of the platforms most popular series. Fans can't get enough of the Addams Family inspired series and Jenna Ortega's award-winning portrayal of the titular character. Just weeks after season 2 aired, the show was renewed for a third season and now filming has wrapped.

Will Wednesday season 3 be the last season though? Here's what we know about the future of the Netflix drama.

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Is Wednesday ending with season 3?

On September 30th, Jenna Ortega's stunt double Jenny Ayumi Umbhau took to Instagram to share a series of stories about wrapping filming for Wednesday season 3. In the first, she wrote: "End of an era.. 🖤 A 5 year chapter finally comes to a close 🎬🖤". She then added: "A little throwback to where it all began 5 years ago in Romania 🥹🖤”.

Jenny's first post quickly spread online sparking fan concern that she was referring to Wednesday ending as a whole. Jenny deleted the post shortly afterwards leading to even further speculation.

When Collider reported on Jenny's post, Jenny replied to a fan comment suggesting that Jenny may just be "moving on" personally and shut down claims that she was referring to anything else.

Jenny wrote: "thank you that's exactly what I meant. Also my 5 year relationship with the person I met on season 1 ended recently too."

As it stands, Netflix are yet to say anything official on whether or not Wednesday season 3 will be the final season.

In other words, it appears that Jenny was about her time on the show as opposed to the show at large.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more about Wednesday here:

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