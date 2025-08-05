Wednesday season 2 release time: Here's when Part 1 comes out on Netflix

What time does Wednesday season 2 part 1 come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Wednesday season 2 part 1 comes out on Netflix on Wednesday 6th August. Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Outcasts, it's time to return to Nevermore. Wednesday season 2 is now just hours away from dropping back into our lives with Jenna Ortega returning as Wednesday Thee Addams. But what time does it come out on Netflix?

Wednesday season 2 picks up shortly after the events of season 1's dramatic ending, which saw Wednesday end up with a stalker. The new season will see Wednesday back at school, joined by her younger brother Pugsley and the rest of the outcasts.

Wednesday season 2 part 1 (that's the first four episodes!) will be released on Netflix worldwide on Wednesday 6th August at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find a handy (pun intended!) list of Wednesday season 2 release times across various time zones.

What time does Wednesday season 2 come out on Netflix?

Wednesday season 2 sees Morticia and Pugsley join Wednesday on the Nevermore campus. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Wednesday season 2 comes out on Wednesday 6th August at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST). For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 9AM (CET).

Here are the Wednesday season 2 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 03:00 AM

Canada - 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4:00 AM

United Kingdom BST) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 3:00 PM

Hong Kong - 3:00 PM

Singapore - 3:00 PM

Australia - 3:00 PM (Perth), 5:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 7:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

Wednesday season 2 trailer teases Enid’s death and deadly new mysteries

How many episodes are in Wednesday season 2 part 1?

Wednesday season 2 is being released in two parts, which means you'll only be able to watch the first half of the season right now. The first four episodes will be released on August 6th, with the remaining four following next month on September 3rd.

So far, only the episode titles for the first four episodes have been released, and they continue the 'Wednesday's child is full of woe' theme from season 1. The titles are as follows:

'Here We Woe Again' 'The Devil You Woe' 'Call Of The Woe' 'If These Woes Could Talk'

Expect Part 2's episode titles to include several more 'Woe' phrases.

Wednesday finds herself embroiled in several new mysteries in season 2. Picture: Netflix

Wednesday season 2 plot: What happens next? Who is Wednesday's stalker?

Wednesday season 2 is set to be darker, more gruesome and even more deadly. As Wednesday returns to Nevermore, she's faced with a slew of new mysteries as well as her ongoing stalker plot. Oh, and she's famous now after saving the school!

Speaking to Tudum, co-creator Miles Millar teased: “Nothing is what it seems in season 2, Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. It’s the first time she’s returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she’s expecting. She thinks she’s going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, and she doesn’t."

The trailer teases all new characters, creepy visions, Enid's death (!!!?), a glamorous masked ball, a Nevermore summer camp, zombies, crows, and of course, the return of Tyler Galpin as The Hyde.

And don't expect any love triangles or schoolgirl crushes from Wednesday this time around as Jenna Ortega has already spoken out against it.

Lady Gaga joins the cast of Wednesday season 2 but she will not appear in Part 1. Picture: Getty

Is Lady Gaga in Wednesday Season 2?

Yes she is! Pop icon Lady Gaga is set to play legendary Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood in season 2, but everything else about her character is being kept underwraps. We still haven't even seen a photo!

That said, her character description describes her as “mysterious and enigmatic" and she will cross paths with Wednesday later in the season.

Gaga will not appear in Wednesday season 2 part 1, so fans will have to hold out until September to see her in action.

Read more about Wednesday here:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.