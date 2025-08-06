How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez responds to shock over growth spurt

How old is Pugsley in Wednesday season 2? Isaac Ordonez responds to shock over growth spurt
Wednesday fans are losing it over how much older Pugsley Addams looks in season 2 but how old is Puglsey actor Isaac Ordonez?

If you've started Wednesday season 2 and are thinking, 'Why does Pugsley look so much older?', you're not alone.

In Wednesday season 1, Pugsley Addams plays a minor role. As Wednesday's younger brother, he's not old enough to attend Nevermore so we only see Isaac Ordonez play Pugsley in two episodes. Fast forward to season 2 and Pugsley takes on a much larger role. Not only does he join Nevermore with Wednesday but he's also part of the main plot.

Wednesday fans are living for Pugsley's storyline in season 2. However, one thing viewers are losing it over is how different Pugsley looks in comparison to season 1. So how old is Pugsley and how old is Isaac Ordonez?

Scroll down to find out Pugsley's age and height and see what Isaac has said about his significant growth spurt.

How old is Puglsey Addams?

How old is Pugsley in Wednesday?

Pugsley's age is never officially specified in Wednesday season 1. However, he's meant to be two years younger than his sister. At the start of Wednesday, Wednesday is 15 and she turns 16 during the show. This makes Pugsley 13 at the start of the season and around 14 by the time it ends. He is 14 when season 2 begins.

How old is Isaac Ordonez?

As for Isaac Ordonez, his birthday is April 15, 2009 which makes him 16 years old in real life. He was just 12 years old when season 1 was filmed between September 2021 and March 2022. Due to the three year gap between seasons, Isaac was 15 while filming season 2.

As a result, it's no surprise that Pugsey looks so much older in season 2. They even reference this in the script. In episode 1, Morticia says: "Pugsley shot up like poison oak this summer".

How tall is Isaac Ordonez?

As for Isaac's height, he's spoken to People about his growth spurt. Isaac stated: "I was the same height as Jenna in season 1. I've grown quite a lot." This made Isaac 5 feet 1 in season 1. Isaac is also now a couple inches taller than Luis Guzman who plays Pugsley's father Gomez. As Luis is 5 feet 5, Isaac is probably around 5 feet 7 now.

Discussing his bigger role in season 2, Isaac told NME: “It was definitely a surprise to see how much more I was in it, like a big promotion. He’s got powers ... he makes a lot of friends, and also [makes] connections with some not so good people. I will say that."

