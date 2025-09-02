Wednesday season 2 part 2 release time: Here's when part 2 comes out on Netflix

On Air Now
2 September 2025, 11:09
When does Wednesday season 2 part 2 come out on Netflix? Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.
The wait is over outcasts. Wednesday season 2 part 2 is just hours away but what time does it come out on Netflix?
Ever since Wednesday season 2 part 1 came out in August, viewers have been desperate to find out what's next for Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). The first four episodes end on a wild cliffhanger with Wednesday and Fester discovering that LOIS is secretly transferring outcast powers to normies and Tyler escaping captivity.
Wednesday season 2 part 2 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Wednesday 3rd September at midnight PT and 8AM UK time. The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.
If you want to know what time Wednesday season 2 part 2 comes out where you live, scroll down to see a list of release times across various time zones.
Wednesday season 2 comes out on Wednesday 3rd September at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.
For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST). For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 9AM (CET).
Find even more time zones here.
Yes! Lady Gaga will officially make her appearance in Wednesday in season 2 part 2 as a brand new character called Rosaline Rotwood. Little has been revealed about Rosaline so far but she's been described as a legendary teacher who works at Nevermore Academy and crosses paths with Wednesday.
Gwendoline Christie will also return as deceased principal Larissa Weems.
Just like part 1, Wednesday season 2 part 2 contains four episodes. This means the season is eight episodes long in total. Titles for part 2's episodes are yet to be revealed but episodes 5 and 6 were directed by Angela Robinson and episodes 7 and 8 were directed by Tim Burton.
