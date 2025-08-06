Is Wednesday season 2 only 4 episodes long? Here's why it's so short

Why is there only 4 episodes of Wednesday season 2? Here's why it's so short
Why is there only 4 episodes of Wednesday season 2? Here's why it's so short. Picture: Netflix
When does the rest of Wednesday come out? Wednesday season 2 is being released in two parts, which means fans will have to wait for the final four episodes.

Wednesday season 2 has just landed on Netflix after a long three year wait but fans have been left shocked to learn that only four episodes are available to watch.

The Jenna Ortega-led juggernaut series has returned with several brand new mysteries and a handful of incredible new cast members (Joanna Lumley as Hester Frump? ICON!). Season 2 picks up a few months after season 1's killer ending, diving straight back into Nevermore's twisted history.

However, this time around, Netflix have made a big change to the release of new Wednesday episodes. Unlike season 1 which was released all at once, season 2 has been split into two parts.

Here's why only four episodes have been released so far and when the rest of the season comes out.

When does the rest of Wednesday come out?

Wednesday season 2 episode 4 ends on a cliffhanger which will be answered in Part 2
Wednesday season 2 episode 4 ends on a cliffhanger which will be answered in Part 2. Picture: Netflix

Is Wednesday season 2 only four episodes long?

Wednesday season 2 is actually eight episodes long (the same as season 1), but it's been split into two parts. And the decision to split the season was not made by the creators – it was actually Netflix.

In a Zoom conversation ahead of the release, Forbes reported that Alfred Gough and Miles Millar confirmed the idea to drop two four-episode parts a month apart was “something that came from Netflix.”

While they didn't specifically set the season up to include a break, it worked out well for episode 4's cliffhanger and the duo were on board with it. "When we look at these seasons because they’re eight episodes, we always want episode 4 to have something big and impactful,” Gough explained.

"I think what it allowed us to do — which is something we wanted to do anyway — was change up the storytelling mystery," he added. "We didn’t want to want a cards down, 'You can't find out till the end of the eighth episode' whodunnit. We wanted it to feel complete in the first four.

"So, you have that and then it leads into something bigger. As you’ll see in the end, all the cats are out of the bag."

Wednesday Season 2 Cast Reveal Their Fave Lady Gaga Songs

Netflix's trend of splitting shows into two parts began with Stranger Things 4.

While the reason behind that split was to allow more time for post-production and visual effects in the final episodes, viewers have speculated that the streaming service has now adopted the split season format to boost subscribers and prevent people from cancelling after the trial period.

It also extends the conversation around the shows for much longer than a standard binge-watch weekend. Now, it's guaranteed that we're all going to be talking about Wednesday way into September!

Wednesday season 2 is eight episodes long but only half of it has been released
Wednesday season 2 is eight episodes long but only half of it has been released. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in Wednesday season 2?

There are eight episodes total in Wednesday – the same as season 1. So far, only the episode titles for the first four episodes have been released. Here's the full list:

  1. 'Here We Woe Again'
  2. 'The Devil You Woe'
  3. 'Call Of The Woe'
  4. 'If These Woes Could Talk'
  5. TBC
  6. TBC
  7. TBC
  8. TBC

Wednesday season 2 trailer teases Enid’s death and deadly new mysteries

When do the rest of the Wednesday season 2 episodes come out?

The final four episodes of Wednesday season 2 will be released on Wednesday 3rd September, which means fans have just under one month to wait for all the answers. (And even more questions that will be answered in the already-renewed season 3!)

Season 2 part 2 will answer all the lingering questions about what happens to the likes of Wednesday and Enid (if you've already watched all four episodes, you'll know what we're talking about!)

It will also include the long-awaited appearance of Lady Gaga as legendary Nevermore teacher Rosaline Rotwood. So stay tuned!

