Who plays Isaac Night in Wednesday? Owen Painter's age, past roles and everything you need to know

5 September 2025, 12:13

Who plays Isaac Night in Wednesday? Owen Painter's age, past roles and everything you need to know
Who plays Isaac Night in Wednesday? Owen Painter's age, past roles and everything you need to know. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Meet the actor who plays Slurp, aka Isaac Night, in Wednesday season 2.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Obsessed with Isaac Night in Wednesday season 2? Here's everything you need to know about actor Owen Painter.

Wednesday season 2 introduces fans to multiple iconic new characters and Isaac Night has quickly emerged as a fan favourite. In the show, Pugsley reanimates a corpse and names him Slurp not knowing that it's actually a boy called Isaac Night. As the season progresses, we learn that Isaac has a complicated history with the Addams family.

Isaac Night is played by rising star Owen Painter. Scroll down to find out Owen's age, past roles and so much more.

Wednesday Season 2 Cast Reveal Which Tim Burton Films They Want To Remake

How old is Owen Painter?

As it stands, there's currently no official information online regarding Owen Painter's age. The star has been acting in a professional capacity since 2021, often playing teenage roles, but he's never publicly spoken about his birthday. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Owen speaks about when he was born.

What movies and TV shows has Owen Painter been in?

There's a reason why you recognise Owen Painter. Before starring in Wednesday season 2 as Isaac Night, Owen had a standout guest role as Jaeden in The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 5 in 2022. Jaeden works as a Gileadean border guardian who plays a vital role in June's story.

Outside of The Handmaid's Tale, Owen has also appeared in Tiny Beautiful Things in 2023. Own played Young Lucas and Nick Stahl played the older version of his character. Elsewhere, Owen has starred in a short film called Soup in 2021.

Wednesday Season 2 Cast Reveal Their Fave Lady Gaga Songs

Discussing playing Isaac with Tudum, Owen said: "I felt like I had a real blessing. The role is interesting, complicated, and physically challenging. It was a lot of stuff that I’d never really done before. The role provided a real sense of opportunity. It felt like a gift. So much of this job can be ‘Just stand there and say your line."

Owen also revealed that he's a huge Tim Burton fan: "Seeing Edward Scissorhands when I was younger was a pretty special feeling. What Tim did with the perception of being an outsider, it made a big difference for the American consciousness. And it did the same thing for me. It made me feel a little less like a freak.”

Speaking to Capital Buzz ahead of the release of Wednesday season 2, Owen said that he wants to star in a live-action Frankenweenie as the dog. He also revealed that 'The Edge of Glory' is his favourite Lady Gaga song.

Read more about Wednesday here:

WATCH: Perrie reveals she wants to sing on a Disney soundtrack

Perrie Plays A Wild Game Of 'What The Deck?'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

How old is Nikki Rodriguez? Here's what the My Life with the Walter Boys actress has said about her age

How old is Nikki Rodriguez? My Life with the Walter Boys star's age and what she's said

Millie in her latest Instagram post [left]. Liam and Millie hugging [right].

Love Island's Millie Court breaks silence after second Liam Reardon split

Love Island

My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours

My Life with the Walter Boys' Nikki Rodriguez and Noah LaLonde address dating rumours

Wednesday season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Wednesday season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

My Life with the Walter Boys' Corey Fogelmanis says he can't "justify" Nathan's behaviour in season 2

My Life with the Walter Boys' Corey Fogelmanis says he can't "justify" Nathan's behaviour in season 2
The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han responds to backlash over season 3 episode 9

The Summer I Turned Pretty author responds to intense backlash over season 3 episode 9

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won Love Island All Stars 2024

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare’s relationship timeline - A closer look

Love Island

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare announce their engagement

Love Island's Molly Smith and Tom Clare announce their engagement

Love Island

Did George die in My Life with the Walter Boys? Here's what happened to Alex and Cole's dad

Does George die in My Life with the Walter Boys? Here's what happened to Alex and Cole's dad
Love Island's Liam admitted he'd go on All Stars if he and Millie split

Love Island's Liam admitted he'd go on All Stars if he and Millie split

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits