Who plays Isaac Night in Wednesday? Owen Painter's age, past roles and everything you need to know

Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Meet the actor who plays Slurp, aka Isaac Night, in Wednesday season 2.

Obsessed with Isaac Night in Wednesday season 2? Here's everything you need to know about actor Owen Painter.

Wednesday season 2 introduces fans to multiple iconic new characters and Isaac Night has quickly emerged as a fan favourite. In the show, Pugsley reanimates a corpse and names him Slurp not knowing that it's actually a boy called Isaac Night. As the season progresses, we learn that Isaac has a complicated history with the Addams family.

Isaac Night is played by rising star Owen Painter. Scroll down to find out Owen's age, past roles and so much more.

How old is Owen Painter?

As it stands, there's currently no official information online regarding Owen Painter's age. The star has been acting in a professional capacity since 2021, often playing teenage roles, but he's never publicly spoken about his birthday. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if/when Owen speaks about when he was born.

What movies and TV shows has Owen Painter been in?

There's a reason why you recognise Owen Painter. Before starring in Wednesday season 2 as Isaac Night, Owen had a standout guest role as Jaeden in The Handmaid's Tale season 5 episode 5 in 2022. Jaeden works as a Gileadean border guardian who plays a vital role in June's story.

Outside of The Handmaid's Tale, Owen has also appeared in Tiny Beautiful Things in 2023. Own played Young Lucas and Nick Stahl played the older version of his character. Elsewhere, Owen has starred in a short film called Soup in 2021.

Discussing playing Isaac with Tudum, Owen said: "I felt like I had a real blessing. The role is interesting, complicated, and physically challenging. It was a lot of stuff that I’d never really done before. The role provided a real sense of opportunity. It felt like a gift. So much of this job can be ‘Just stand there and say your line."

Owen also revealed that he's a huge Tim Burton fan: "Seeing Edward Scissorhands when I was younger was a pretty special feeling. What Tim did with the perception of being an outsider, it made a big difference for the American consciousness. And it did the same thing for me. It made me feel a little less like a freak.”

Speaking to Capital Buzz ahead of the release of Wednesday season 2, Owen said that he wants to star in a live-action Frankenweenie as the dog. He also revealed that 'The Edge of Glory' is his favourite Lady Gaga song.

