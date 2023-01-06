Netflix Teases Wednesday Return After Rumours It's Leaving The Platform

Did Netflic reveal more info about Wednesday S2? Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Netflix has released a teaser clip of 'Wednesday' following the speculation that the hit show could be leaving the streaming platform.

In the past week, rumours had swirled that Wednesday could be leaving Netflix after its groundbreaking success, taking its second season to Amazon Prime.

Streaming giant Netflix has now seemingly responded to the claims by teasing Wednesday Addams' return with a suspenseful video posted to their official Twitter page.

The tweet left fans on the edge of their seats as the caption simply read: "???????"

The 20-second clip shows Jenna Ortega in character as the woeful Wednesday, sitting at her typewriter (where else would she be?). She ominously types out 'The End' before adding a delayed question mark at the end.

Is Wednesday staying on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Of course, fanatics quickly demanded more information as they tried to deduce what the cryptic video meant! One user wrote "spill it" and another typed "I can't wait for season 2".

The Addams Family spin-off became everyone's favourite comedy horror back in November when the highly-awaited series was released to rave reviews.

Headlines started to emerge in January that Wednesday could be making the jump from streaming competition Netflix to Amazon Prime after the latter purchased the film and television studio MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer).

Deadline reported at the end of last year that Amazon spent an eye-watering £7billion when acquiring the studio, which owned the rights to Wednesday.

Despite the initial panic that the second season would arrive on Prime, the company stated that it does not plan to make all MGM content swap platforms.

After a week of speculation surrounding one of Netflix's biggest shows to date, they've now weighed in – does this mean Wednesday is staying put?

Surely more details about the second series is just around the corner...

