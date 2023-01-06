Netflix Teases Wednesday Return After Rumours It's Leaving The Platform

6 January 2023, 11:02

Did Netflic reveal more info about Wednesday S2?
Did Netflic reveal more info about Wednesday S2? Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Netflix has released a teaser clip of 'Wednesday' following the speculation that the hit show could be leaving the streaming platform.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the past week, rumours had swirled that Wednesday could be leaving Netflix after its groundbreaking success, taking its second season to Amazon Prime.

Streaming giant Netflix has now seemingly responded to the claims by teasing Wednesday Addams' return with a suspenseful video posted to their official Twitter page.

Wednesday Easter Egg Hinted At Tyler’s Fate In Episode 4

Wednesday Could Be Leaving Netflix For Season 2 - Here’s Why

The tweet left fans on the edge of their seats as the caption simply read: "???????"

The 20-second clip shows Jenna Ortega in character as the woeful Wednesday, sitting at her typewriter (where else would she be?). She ominously types out 'The End' before adding a delayed question mark at the end.

Is Wednesday staying on Netflix?
Is Wednesday staying on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

Of course, fanatics quickly demanded more information as they tried to deduce what the cryptic video meant! One user wrote "spill it" and another typed "I can't wait for season 2".

The Addams Family spin-off became everyone's favourite comedy horror back in November when the highly-awaited series was released to rave reviews.

Headlines started to emerge in January that Wednesday could be making the jump from streaming competition Netflix to Amazon Prime after the latter purchased the film and television studio MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer).

Deadline reported at the end of last year that Amazon spent an eye-watering £7billion when acquiring the studio, which owned the rights to Wednesday.

Despite the initial panic that the second season would arrive on Prime, the company stated that it does not plan to make all MGM content swap platforms.

After a week of speculation surrounding one of Netflix's biggest shows to date, they've now weighed in – does this mean Wednesday is staying put?

Surely more details about the second series is just around the corner...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: All The Rumoured & Confirmed Contestants So Far

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday?

Will There Be A Wednesday Season 2 On Netflix?

Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023

Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: When Is It & What Will She Perform?

Man arrested after attempting to burgle Billie's home

Billie Eilish's Family Home Was Burgled & A Man Has Been Arrested

Rihanna's documentary is reportedly all ready and has been sold to Amazon

Rihanna’s Amazon Prime Documentary & Everything You Need To Know

Julia spoke about a 'date' with Drake

Julia Fox Hints That Her Unmatched Celebrity Date Was With Drake

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star