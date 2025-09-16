Wednesday's Hunter Doohan responds to rumours his husband is jealous of Jenna Ortega

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan responds to rumours that his husband is jealous of Jenna Ortega. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Fans speculated that Hunter Doohan skipped the Wednesday season 2 premiere in London over his relationship with Jenna Ortega.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan has addressed claims that his husband is jealous of his relationship with Jenna Ortega.

It's no denying that Hunter Doohan and Jenna Ortega have great chemistry. Ever since they first played love interests turned enemies Tyler Galpin and Wednesday Addams in Wednesday season 1, people have been obsessed with their dynamic. Wednesday season 2 ups the ante even more as they struggle to define how they feel about each other.

The chemistry has led to some people claiming that it extends off screen to the point where people have speculated that Tyler's husband, Fielder Jewett, banned Tyler from attending the Wednesday season 2 premiere in London.

Now, Hunter has responded to the rumours surrounding him and Jenna Ortega and explained the truth behind them.

Wednesday Season 2 Cast Reveal Which Tim Burton Films They Want To Remake

Speaking on I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario, Hunter explained that he has “been struggling with how much” of himself he wants to share with fans.

However, he then clarified the rumours surrounding his absence from the Wednesday premiere in London and set the record straight on why he wasn't there. Hunter said: “I saw one where Jenna didn’t allow me to go, which is so not true. There was a rumour that my husband didn’t let me go because he is jealous of Jenna."

Shutting them down, Hunter added: "I was like, ‘You guys. Can we be so f---ing for real right now?’”

As for why Hunter skipped the London premiere, he said: "I got to go to Sydney for that event for Part 2, but I couldn’t go to the London premiere. I was here [in New Zealand] shooting [a film] and I even posted it where I was like, ‘Oh, I wish I could be there.'"

Discussing fan behaviour in general, Hunter said: "The Wednesday fans, every interaction I’ve had with them in real life has been so great. And online is mostly positive."

Hunter then continued to say: "But, it’s not the fans of the show- there’s honestly been these weird videos on TikTok that have spread rumours about me and Jenna and [Enid actress] Emma [Myers] and other cast members’ personal lives are just so not true."

Read more about Wednesday here:

JADE Breaks Down Every Song On 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.