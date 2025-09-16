Wednesday's Hunter Doohan responds to rumours his husband is jealous of Jenna Ortega

16 September 2025, 15:21

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan responds to rumours that his husband is jealous of Jenna Ortega
Wednesday's Hunter Doohan responds to rumours that his husband is jealous of Jenna Ortega. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Fans speculated that Hunter Doohan skipped the Wednesday season 2 premiere in London over his relationship with Jenna Ortega.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wednesday's Hunter Doohan has addressed claims that his husband is jealous of his relationship with Jenna Ortega.

It's no denying that Hunter Doohan and Jenna Ortega have great chemistry. Ever since they first played love interests turned enemies Tyler Galpin and Wednesday Addams in Wednesday season 1, people have been obsessed with their dynamic. Wednesday season 2 ups the ante even more as they struggle to define how they feel about each other.

The chemistry has led to some people claiming that it extends off screen to the point where people have speculated that Tyler's husband, Fielder Jewett, banned Tyler from attending the Wednesday season 2 premiere in London.

Now, Hunter has responded to the rumours surrounding him and Jenna Ortega and explained the truth behind them.

Wednesday Season 2 Cast Reveal Which Tim Burton Films They Want To Remake

Speaking on I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario, Hunter explained that he has “been struggling with how much” of himself he wants to share with fans.

However, he then clarified the rumours surrounding his absence from the Wednesday premiere in London and set the record straight on why he wasn't there. Hunter said: “I saw one where Jenna didn’t allow me to go, which is so not true. There was a rumour that my husband didn’t let me go because he is jealous of Jenna."

Shutting them down, Hunter added: "I was like, ‘You guys. Can we be so f---ing for real right now?’”

As for why Hunter skipped the London premiere, he said: "I got to go to Sydney for that event for Part 2, but I couldn’t go to the London premiere. I was here [in New Zealand] shooting [a film] and I even posted it where I was like, ‘Oh, I wish I could be there.'"

Discussing fan behaviour in general, Hunter said: "The Wednesday fans, every interaction I’ve had with them in real life has been so great. And online is mostly positive."

Hunter then continued to say: "But, it’s not the fans of the show- there’s honestly been these weird videos on TikTok that have spread rumours about me and Jenna and [Enid actress] Emma [Myers] and other cast members’ personal lives are just so not true."

Read more about Wednesday here:

WATCH: JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!

JADE Breaks Down Every Song On 'THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!' | Making The Album

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Love Island Games 2 is returning in 2025 with a cast full of familiar faces

Meet the Love Island Games 2 cast from all over the world

Love Island

How long is the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

How long is the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty? Runtime explained

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 11 release time

Here's what time The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 finale comes out

Who plays Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Fernando Cattori's age, height and movie roles

Who plays Benito in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Fernando Cattori's age, height and movie roles
The Summer I Turned Pretty will feature the conclusion of Conrad and Belly's relationship

How will The Summer I Turned Pretty End?

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung calls out fans over intense Belly hate

The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung calls out fans over intense Belly hate

Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie reveal truth behind their split and what happened at the NTAs

Truth of Love Island's Yasmin and Jamie's split revealed

Love Island

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, trailers, plot spoilers and news about the HBO series
Ariana Madix promo image and season 1 contestants.

How to watch Love Island Games in the UK

Love Island

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story season 13: Release date, cast, theme, plot and more

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025?

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits