Wednesday creators address Wednesday and Enid's romantic future

7 September 2025, 18:03 | Updated: 7 September 2025, 18:23

Will Wednesday and Enid get together in Wednesday season 3?
Will Wednesday and Enid get together in Wednesday season 3?
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Despite huge fandom support, Wednesday and Enid will never be a romantic on-screen couple in Wednesday.

Ever since Wednesday first premiered on Netflix, fans have fallen in love with the dynamic between dark and gloomy Wednesday Addams and bright and bubbly Enid Sinclair.

Played by Jenna Ortega and Emma Meyers, Wednesday and Enid (Wenclair, for the shippers) start off as roommates at Nevermore Academy and quickly become unlikely allies when things start getting weird at school.

Some have even rooted for them to become romantic interests. And with the end of Wednesday season 2 setting up an epic Wednesday/Enid storyline for the already-renewed season 3, hopes are even higher.

But sadly, the co-creators of the streaming series have now shut down the speculation and dashed fans' hopes of a Wenclair romance.

Wednesday and Enid will not get together romantically
Wednesday and Enid will not get together romantically. Picture: Netflix

Speaking to Decider, show creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar revealed whether there was plans to explore Wednesday and Enid romantically and addressed the fans who want them to get together.

"It’s a show about female friendship, and people can read into it whatever they want, which is great. I mean, that’s the beauty of television, is people can take ownership, but they’re very much friends," Gough said. "And it’s really a show exploring that female friendship.”

Millar added that the show is centred around "the idea of sisterhood and what that means."

"It’s amazing that they’ve been embraced in that way," he added. "I think it’s something that’s very special, unique about that. You have a show that is about, at its core, these two teenage girls who need each other and have found that connection. And they’re very, very different."

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers have encouraged fans to continue shipping Wenclair
Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers have encouraged fans to continue shipping Wenclair. Picture: Netflix

Despite the disappointing news for Wenclair shippers, Jenna (who has previously rooted for the ship) encouraged fans to still "have fun" with shipping the duo even though there's no romance ahead.

"You know, it's fair enough to see two people and want them to kiss, I do it every day walking down the street. So people are allowed to do what they want to do," Jenna said to PRIDE.

"Enid has a bit of her own love triangle this season between two men, so, not to let your readers down, but still draw your images, and you know, have fun."

Emma Myers echoed that sentiment, but also reminded fans of one very important detail. Speaking to the Metro, Emma said: "I think you can read the relationship however you want to. If you want to read it [as queer], go for it. If you want to read them as friends, go for it. I think it’s all fun and games for fictional people." 

"What I do say is, leave the real people out of it. But have fun shipping the characters if you want, that’s all fun and games."

