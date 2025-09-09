Wednesday's Emma Myers responds to theories Enid will date Agnes in season 3

Wednesday's Emma Myers responds to theories Enid will date Agnes in season 3. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix, Netflix

By Sam Prance

Do Enid and Agnes end up together in Wednesday? Here's what Emma Myers has said about their relationship.

Wednesday's Emma Myers has officially addressed theories that Enid will end up with Agnes in season 3 of the show.

Ever since Wednesday debuted, fans have been begging Netflix to include a queer romance in the show. In season 1, people shipped Wednesday with Enid. Talking to PRIDE about Wednesday and Enid, Jenna even said: "In a perfect world, we would have been a thing." However, the creators have since shut down hopes of them ever dating.

Fast forward to Wednesday season 2 part 2 and some fans have started shipping Enid with her frenemy Agnes. The duo start out as foes but bond by the end of the season to the point where some people want them to become a couple. So what does Emma Myers think of the Enid and Agnes theories? Here's what she's said...

Reacting to Wednesday season 2 part 2, one viewer tweeted: "why do i lowkey ship enid and agnes?" Another person added: "I have a new ship and it’s Enid and Agnes. You don’t do a whole dance routine and spin each other around. I’ve never seen a better enemies to lovers.”

Speaking to TVLine, Emma shut down the theory immediately. She said: “I say Agnes is a baby, a child. Maybe ship Enid with somebody her own age. That’s what I’ll say.”

For context, Agnes is 13 and Enid is 16 in Wednesday season 2. Meanwhile, Emma is 23 in real life and Evie Templeton, who plays Agnes, is 16.

Not to mention, Enid and Agnes' relationship is more sisterly than romantic in the show.

Do Enid and Agnes end up together in Wednesday? Picture: Netflix

As for Wenclair shippers, Emma is much more down for that. Talking to the Metro, Emma said: "I think you can read the relationship however you want to. If you want to read it [as queer], go for it. If you want to read them as friends, go for it. I think it’s all fun and games for fictional people."

She then added: "What I do say is, leave the real people out of it. But have fun shipping the characters if you want, that’s all fun and games."

