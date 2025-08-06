The real meaning of Wednesday's black tears explained in Wednesday season 2

Why does Wednesday have black tears? The real meaning behind season 2 mystery explained
Why does Wednesday have black tears? The true meaning of Wednesday's black tears is all to do with Morticia's sister Ophelia.

Wondering why Wednesday Addams is suddenly crying black tears after using her psychic abilities? Here's your answer...

Netflix's Wednesday is back in action after a loooong wait, with Jenna Ortega returning as the titular nightmare. Season 2 sees Wednesday return to Nevermore Academy where she starts to unravel several new deadly mysteries.

However, she quickly discovers that her psychic abilities are failing her, causing her suffer terrifying seizures and black tears to stream from her eyes like blood.

Wednesday's mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta Jones) later becomes wrapped up in Wednesday's concerning predicament, revealing a brand new mystery surrounding her missing sister Ophelia who suffered from the same issue.

But what do those black tears actually mean and what happened to Ophelia Frump? Here's everything Part 1 reveals and what Part 2 could uncover.

Why does Wednesday have black tears and what do they mean?

Wednesday's black tears are a sign that she's pushing psychic abilities too far. Picture: Netflix

What are Wednesday's powers?

Wednesday possess the ability of psychometry, which is basically psychic abilities that allow her to see visions of the past and future by touching things or people. Wednesday is also known as a "raven psychic", which means her visions are often foreboding and pretty gruesome and dark.

In season 2 episode 1, her powers are involuntarily triggered when she is touched by the serial killer in Kansas City and later by Enid. Once she leaves the vision triggered by Enid (revealing her death), Wednesday then suffers a seizure.

In episode 2, she discovers that her powers are not working when she actively tries to touch Tyler's dad in order to find out more about how he died.

Wednesday suffers seizures after experiencing visions alongside the black tears. Picture: Netflix

The meaning behind Wednesday's black tears

Wednesday's black tears are a major cause of concern for her mother Morticia and it's all to do with her sister Ophelia and their ancestor Goody Addams' book.

At first, Morticia brushes Wednesday's black tears off as a simple side effect of psychic exhaustion due to Wednesday abusing her gift but it soon turns out there's a much more sinister meaning behind them.

In one scene (which is also in the trailer), Morticia is seen opening an old notebook to reveal a disturbing, erratic drawing of a face crying tears of blood with the words 'black tears' scribbled all over it. Presumably Ophelia.

While the exact reason for those black tears has yet to be revealed, it looks like they are linked to the Frump side of the family. Morticia believes that Wednesday will end up like her sister, who was driven to madness and has not been seen for 20 years.

Believing Goody's book to have played a major part, Morticia and Wednesday butt heads over it until Morticia destroys it in a fire in order to prevent Wednesday from following the same path as Ophelia, who was let down by their mother Hester Frump.

Wednesday's black tears are linked to Morticia's sister Ophelia who suffered a gruesome fate. Picture: Netflix

What happened to Morticia's sister Ophelia?

The truth about Ophelia is shrouded in mystery, but in episode 4, we find out that she was sent to Willow Hill by Hester.

In her sophomore year at Nevermore Academy, Ophelia was found screaming in the quad with black tears running down her cheeks after pushing her ability too far. Much like Wednesday.

That's all we know about Ophelia so far, as well as the facts that a) she's a lot like Wednesday, and b) that she hasn't been seen in almost 20 years.

With Ophelia so closely linked to Wednesday this season, it's highly likely that she'll play a major part in Wednesday's Part 2 storyline. And now that Willow Hill has experience a mass patient break out, there's a strong possibility that she may pop up in Part 2.

