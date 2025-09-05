Does Agnes die in Wednesday season 2? Her ending explained

Does Agnes die in Wednesday season 2? Her ending explained. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Agnes (Evie Templeton) plays a vital role in Wednesday season 2 but how does her story end?

No character is safe in the Wednesday universe but what happens to Agnes DeMille in Wednesday season 2 part 2?

As soon as Wednesday season 2 part 1 came out on Netflix in August, fans immediately became obsessed with Agnes DeMille. Played by Evie Templeton, Agnes is Wednesday's new fangirl and she takes her admiration to such extremes that she stalks Wednesday and puts Enid in mortal danger. Nevertheless, the pair strike up an unlikely friendship.

Given the nature of Wednesday, you may be wondering if Agnes dies in season 2? Scroll down to find out her story.

After becoming Wednesday's minion of sorts, Agnes goes on to play a key role in Wednesday season 2 part 2. When Wednesday discovers that Principal Dort has been manipulating Bianca and her mother into using their powers to persuade Hester to donate all her money to him, Wednesday comes up with a plan to expose him.

Agnes and Enid perform a dance routine to Lady Gaga's 'The Dead Dance' as a distraction and, during the routine, Agnes uses her powers of invisibility to steal a pocket watch that Dort has been using to protect himself from Bianca's powers of persuasion. Bianca then forces Dort to confess his crimes to everyone.

On top of that, Agnes and Enid free Wednesday after Isaac, Francoise and Tyler bury her under the Skull Tree. In doing so, Wednesday is able to put a stop to Isaac's plans.

As for Agnes, she survives Wednesday season 2 without any serious injuries.

Agnes and Enid in Wednesday season 2. Picture: Netflix

After starting out as enemies, Agnes becomes close with Enid. Season 2 ends with Agnes worrying about Enid's decision to wolf out as an alpha. Wednesday season 3 will likely explore their friendship in further depth.

