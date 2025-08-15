When will Weapons be on streaming? How to watch the Zach Cregger film online

How to watch Weapons online and streaming. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures via Alamy

By Katie Louise Smith

Will Weapons be on Netflix, Prime Video or Max? Here's when, where and how you can watch the critically acclaimed horrror movie on streaming at home.

The internet cannot stop talking about new horror movie Weapons but where can you watch it online and when will it be on streaming?

Starring Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich and Benedict Wong, Weapons currently holds 95% from 268 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The film's synopsis reads: "Last night at 2:17 AM, every child from Mrs. Gandy's class woke up, got out of bed, went downstairs, opened the front door, walked into the dark... and they never came back."

Audiences have been obsessed with the film (directed by Zach Cregger who also gave us the horrifying Barbarian) since it came out, but it's currently only available to watch in cinemas.

If you can't get to a cinema to see it on the big screen, here's all the info we know so far about Weapons' streaming release date.

Where to watch Weapons online? Is Weapons on streaming?

Weapons follows the mystery surrounding 17 children who go missing at the same time in the middle of the night. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

When will Weapons be on streaming?

Seeing as it's only just been released in cinemas, it'll be a while before Weapons lands on streaming services. For now, you'll have to go to your local theatre to see what all the hype is about.

Weapons will eventually be released on VOD services (Video On Demand) where you'll be able to purchase or rent the film from the likes of Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV or Google Play Movies.

It's currently unclear just how long Weapons will stay in theatres for. We'll update this article as soon as we know more about when it's expected to become available to rent at home.

Weapons will be available to stream on VOD services at some point in September. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Weapons be on Netflix, Prime Video or HBO Max?

Weapons is a Warner Bros. production which means when it does drop on streaming, it'll be available to watch on HBO Max. However, you will need to be an HBO Max subscriber in order to watch it when it arrives.

But before that, Weapons will be available to rent or buy on VOD services so you'll be able to watch it on Prime Video too. It will not be available to stream as part of your subscription, though. Subscribers will need to pay an additional cost to watch it.

Warner Bros. films tend to stay in cinemas for around three to six weeks, depending on popularity and how well it performs at the box office. So you can expect Weapons to arrive on VOD services at some point in September, with the HBO Max streaming date arriving later this year.

Weapons will not be available to stream on Netflix.

Will Weapons be on HBO Max, Prime Video or Netflix? Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures

What is Weapons about?

Weapons focuses on the random disappearance of 17 children from the same classroom, who all vanish at the exact same time in the middle of the night – except for one. Suspicion falls on Mrs. Gandy (Julia Garner) as the kids are all from her class.

Without giving too much away, the film then follows the community as they begin to investigate and theorise what happened to the kids.

If you've watched Barbarian, which was also written and directed by Zach Cregger, then you'll know you're in for a thrilling treat.

