23 June 2021, 16:16

Netflix are bringing us a new dating show in a format we were not expecting.

With the likes of Too Hot to Handle and Love Island upon us, we thought modern day dating shows’ format couldn’t be made any more wild.

But then Netflix’s Sexy Beasts trailer dropped and we’ve been scratching our heads ever since.

In what can only be described as a brave move, Netflix have launched a dating show which we’re seeing as a crossover with The Masked Singer.

Sexy Beasts is Netflix's newest dating show
Sexy Beasts is Netflix's newest dating show. Picture: Netflix
Sexy Beasts hits Netflix 21 July
Sexy Beasts hits Netflix 21 July. Picture: Netflix

Using “cutting edge prosthetics”, singletons wear costumes to completely disguise their image so that the people they date don’t see what they look like.

“No, you're not hallucinating. SEXY BEASTS is a new dating show that uses cutting edge prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. On Netflix, 21 July,” Netflix tweeted when they dropped the trailer.

And we kinda hope we are imagining things?

The dates see the contestants go out together on all kinds of dates such as bowling, having cocktails, going on a rollercoaster and getting to know each other – all the while wearing terrifying and bizarre costumes.

Sexy Beasts is the latest take on blind dating
Sexy Beasts is the latest take on blind dating. Picture: Netflix

The aim of the show is to get the couples to see if they can fall for someone’s personality only.

“What if I pick you and I’m not what you expect underneath?” One singleton perfectly summarises.

However, it looks like a few of them genuinely connected after they were seen rubbing their prosthetic noses.

