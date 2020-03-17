Birds of Prey, The Invisible Man, The Gentlemen And More Now Available To Stream Online

Lots of 2020 movies have been released on VoD. Picture: YouTube

After the coronavirus pandemic, many film distributors have removed movies from the cinema and directly released them on Video on Demand.

With everyone across the planet being advised to distance themselves socially, box offices have taken a hit, as no-one is able to attend the cinema.

Now, movie distributors - such as Universal and Warner Bros. - have removed their latest films from cinemas, and released them digitally, able for people to stream from home.

Essentially, movies that were in cinemas will now be available for digital renting during the time it was set to be shown in cinemas.