Vicky Pattison 'Hates' Ex-Fiancé John Noble After After Branding Him "Sleazy" Over Cheating Scandal

28 January 2019, 13:57

Vicky Pattison has revealed details of ex-fiance John Noble amid cheating scandal
Vicky Pattison has revealed details of ex-fiancé John Noble amid cheating scandal. Picture: Instagram

Vicky Pattison has revealed details of ex-fiancé John Noble split in a tell-all interview

Vicky Pattison has spoken out about calling off her engagement with John Noble amid multiple cheating scandals.

The Geordie Shore star was left heartbroken but has now slammed her ex as “desperate, sleazy and creepy” in a new interview.

“He was awful,” she says speaking about the betrayal.

Vicky Pattison Cosies Up With TOWIE Star Ercan Ramadan On Mini Break In The Cotswolds

“He was dismissive, saying he hadn’t done anything wrong and he didn’t want to talk to me when I was ‘like this’.”

Devastated when she saw footage of John, cosying up with mystery woman on a guys holiday to Dubai, she confessed: “With every single picture that came out that week, my heart broke a little bit more.”

The whole ordeal has made Vicky question their three-year relationship as she told Fabulous magazine: “Did he do this every time he went out? Is this a side of him I’ve just not wanted to see?”

Vicky demanded John moved out of their home in Newcastle and hasn’t seen John since. The pair got engaged in July 2017 after over a year of dating and originally planned to tie the knot in 2018, but postponed their nuptials until 2019.

When asked her how she feels about John now she spills “I hate him”, admitting that in the first two weeks if he’d thrown himself at her mercy and apologised she “would’ve wanted to have taken him back”.

However, she later clarified she wouldn’t have but would have wanted to.

The TV personality also cleared up rumours that things were over before he went on his lads holiday.

“He’d been putting posts up on his Instagram saying things like: ‘Can’t wait to see this little one when I come back.’ Is that the behaviour of a man who’s not with someone anymore?”

Despite the canceled wedding, Vicky has plenty to focus on in 2019 with the TV show, a clothing line, and her ongoing partnership with Hartley's 10-calorie jelly pots.

She’s even looking to set up life in London to be closer for job opportunities. The only way is up for Vicks.

