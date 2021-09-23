What Happened To Veronica Green On Drag Race UK? Why She's Sashayed Back For Series 3

Drag Race series two star Veronica Green is back for season 3. Picture: BBC

By Capital FM

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fans will spot a familiar face in season three.

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK has a whole new line-up of queens for season three and we’ve never been more ready for another round of memes and instantly iconic one-liners from the likes of River Medway, Anubis Finch, Choriza May and Kitty Scott Claus.

One name you’ll instantly recognise on the line-up is Veronica Green, as the season two star has returned for season three.

In case you missed out on the tea, Veronica has a valid reason for making a grand comeback to our screens.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 3: The queens. Picture: BBC

Vernoica Green had to quit season 2 of Drag Race after a positive Covid result. Picture: BBC

The Drag Race hopeful has none other than Covid-19 to blame for her delayed return to TV, after a positive test result last year meant she couldn’t resume filming with her co-stars after the lockdown in 2020.

Last year, filming of season two was thrown into chaos when the country had to shutdown due to the pandemic, with production resuming some months later as the world began to open up again.

Veronica tested positive for Covid two days before the cast were set to reunite, saying her “world collapsed” when she found she couldn’t carry on competing in series two alongside the likes of Lawrence Chaney, Tayce and Ellie Diamond.

In an interview with The Independent she said: “I’m 36 now and I have never been so high in my life and low in my life [as] in this last year and a half.

RuPaul is back on the BBC with a new series of Drag Race UK. Picture: BBC

“It’s been the best and worst experience, but being part of this show is something that I have dreamed about and wanted for so long. I was not going to let my personal circumstances affect me in this competition.”

Lawrence Chaney won the second series of Drag Race UK, with Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce and Ellie Diamond also reaching the final.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 23 September.

