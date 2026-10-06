When will Verity be on streaming? How to watch online

When will Verity be on streaming? How to watch online. Picture: Amazon MGM Studios / Alamy

By Sam Prance

When will Verity be on streaming? Will Verity be on Netflix or Prime? Here's when and where you can watch the Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson movie online.

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Want to see Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson in Verity from the comfort of your own home? We're here to help.

Verity is quickly becoming one of the most-talked about movies of 2026. Based on the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name, it tells the story of a struggling author who's asked to secretly finish the final novels of a successful author's beloved franchise. However, it quickly becomes a dark thriller and a wild love triangle unfolds.

For the full Verity experience, we recommend heading to cinemas. However, if you are unable to make it or would rather watch it online, we're here to help. Here's all of the official information we have about Verity's streaming release date and where you can watch the new movie online for free.

Read more: Anne Hathaway explains how Princess Diaries 3 will work without Julie Andrews

Where can I watch Verity? Is Verity on streaming?

Where can I watch Verity? Is Verity on streaming? Picture: Amazon MGM Studios / Alamy

When will Verity be available to buy on VOD?

An official release date for Verity on digital platforms is yet to be revealed. As Verity is an Amazon MGM Studios film, fans shouldn't have to wait too long before they can purchase Verity via Video-On-Demand. Release gaps vary from movie to movie but films usually take around 40-50 days before being made available for VOD.

Video-on-demand allows you to purchase or rent movies on streaming platforms like Prime Video, YouTube TV and Apple TV after their initial cinema runs. As Verity is an Amazon MGM Studios production, it's likely that it will only come to Prime Video instead of other platforms.

When will Verity be added to Prime Video?

As mentioned above, release periods for films on streaming vary and, as Verity is such a huge box office success, it may be a little while before it's added to Prime Video. That being said, anyone with a Prime subscription will have access to stream the film at no additional cost.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as an exact date is announced.

When will Verity be added to Prime Video? Picture: Amazon MGM Studios / Alamy

When will Verity be on Netflix?

With Verity being an Amazon MGM Studios production, it's unlikely that the film will ever be added to Netflix any time soon. Amazon tend to keep their projects as Prime exclusives. Likewise, it's unlikely that Verity will be available on other services like Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock etc.

In other words, if you want to stream Verity, you will need to have a Prime subscription.

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