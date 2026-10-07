Verity’s Anne Hathaway explains why shocking kiss was added that isn’t in the book

Verity’s Anne Hathaway explains why shocking kiss was added that isn’t in the book. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Amazon MGM Studios via Alamy

By Sam Prance

Anne Hathaway came up with the idea to include the kiss in the movie.

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Anne Hathaway has opened up about why she came up with the idea add a wild kiss to Verity that wasn't in the book.

Just like the Coleen Hoover novel it's based on, Verity is filled with shocking scenes that have left audiences gasping in cinemas. From the graphic car sequence at the start of the film, to the dramatic confrontation near the end of the movie, Verity has no shortage of jaw-dropping moments that have left viewers on the edge of their seats.

For the most part, verity stays true to its source material. However, fans of the book have been shocked to see two characters kiss who don't kiss in the book. Now, Anne Hathaway has revealed how that scene came to fruition.

Do Verity and Lowen kiss in the Verity book? Picture: Amazon MGM Studios via Alamy

Do Verity and Lowen kiss in the Verity book?

In the movie, Lowen has a dream sequence where she touches herself in a bath and imagines having sex with Jeremy. However, things then taken a turn when Lowen suddenly realises she's kissing Verity and wakes up in horror. Despite appearing in the movie, this kiss does not feature in the book at all and it's divided fans of the original novel.

Discussing the new scene with People, Anne said: "I was just thinking about how this book got under my skin, and so much of the book is about obsession and not being able to get something out your head. There was so much about what Lowen has going on and her obsession with Verity, and her trying to become Verity, and her hunger."

She continued: "I don’t know I think I was just doing the dishes and I had this scene, and I pitched it to Michael. It wound up in the movie."

Dakota Johnson's scream as Lowen wasn't in the Verity script. Picture: Amazon MGM Studios via Alamy

After the kiss, Lowen screams at Verity and that wasn't in the script. Anne explained: "Right at the end of it, that was when Michael, the last take was like, ‘Dakota, scream.’ She’s like, ‘Really?’ He was like, ‘Just scream.’ She let out this scream. I was right here when she did it, and it was one of the coolest, best screams I had ever seen."

She ended by saying: "I was like, ‘That’s an all-timer. That was great.’ And it’s great in the movie."

What do you think of the Verity and Lowen kiss in the movie?

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