How much do the Celebrity Traitors cast get paid?

How much do the Celebrity Traitors cast get paid? Picture: BBC

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about how much the Celebrity Traitors cast get paid to appear on the show.

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Just like last year, The Celebrity Traitors season 2 is keeping viewers on their toes, with tensions higher than ever as the Faithfuls try and uncover who the Traitors are.

Although the show mirrors the civilian version, things are a little different for the celebrities. Rather than competing for the £100k prize pot themselves, the celebrities are playing to raise as much money as possible for charity.

While the prize money goes to a good cause, the question on everyone's lips is how much are the celebrities paid to appear on the show in the first place...

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star James Acaster has fans saying the same thing

The Celebrity Traitors season 2 has two more celebrities than last year. Picture: BBC

How much do the Celebrity Traitors get paid?

Before The Celebrity Traitors aired last year, Marina Hyde and Richard Osman, co-hosts of the podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, discussed how much the celebrities would receive for appearing on the series.

During their conversation, Marina revealed the celebrities are paid a flat fee of £40,000, saying: "But for that [Traitors], they were able to pay everybody a blanket 40k fee, right?"

Marina explained that the show could pay everyone a flat fee because it has a "prestige format". She said: "It's a sort of prestige format as we can see by the caliber of the people they got."

Joe Marler revealed he was only paid £30k to appear on the show last year. Picture: BBC

Despite the reports, former rugby player and season 1 contestant, Joe Marler, revealed to The Times in an interview last year that he only got paid £30k. Joe admitted that it was his wife, Daisy, who asked about his fee after reading reports that everyone was paid £40k.

He explained: “She [Daisy] said to me, ‘Hold on, I thought you only got 30?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I did.’ So no, I don’t think everyone got paid the same.”

Despite missing out on an extra £10k, Joe was "not bothered”, saying: “It was 30 grand whether you lasted two days or three weeks — a no-brainer.”

There are currently no clear reports on how much the series 2 cast are being paid but we'd imagine it's similar to the £30-40k on the first series.

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