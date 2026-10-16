How much do the Celebrity Traitors cast get paid?

16 October 2026, 21:00

Host Claudia Winkleman and Maya Jama pictured on The Celebrity Traitors season 2.
How much do the Celebrity Traitors cast get paid? Picture: BBC

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about how much the Celebrity Traitors cast get paid to appear on the show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just like last year, The Celebrity Traitors season 2 is keeping viewers on their toes, with tensions higher than ever as the Faithfuls try and uncover who the Traitors are.

Although the show mirrors the civilian version, things are a little different for the celebrities. Rather than competing for the £100k prize pot themselves, the celebrities are playing to raise as much money as possible for charity.

While the prize money goes to a good cause, the question on everyone's lips is how much are the celebrities paid to appear on the show in the first place...

The Celebrity Traitors season 2 cast pictured waiting in a church.
The Celebrity Traitors season 2 has two more celebrities than last year. Picture: BBC

How much do the Celebrity Traitors get paid?

Before The Celebrity Traitors aired last year, Marina Hyde and Richard Osman, co-hosts of the podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, discussed how much the celebrities would receive for appearing on the series.

During their conversation, Marina revealed the celebrities are paid a flat fee of £40,000, saying: "But for that [Traitors], they were able to pay everybody a blanket 40k fee, right?"

Marina explained that the show could pay everyone a flat fee because it has a "prestige format". She said: "It's a sort of prestige format as we can see by the caliber of the people they got."

Joe Marler and Nick Mohammed pictured on The Celebrity Traitor's season 1.
Joe Marler revealed he was only paid £30k to appear on the show last year. Picture: BBC

Despite the reports, former rugby player and season 1 contestant, Joe Marler, revealed to The Times in an interview last year that he only got paid £30k. Joe admitted that it was his wife, Daisy, who asked about his fee after reading reports that everyone was paid £40k.

He explained: “She [Daisy] said to me, ‘Hold on, I thought you only got 30?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I did.’ So no, I don’t think everyone got paid the same.”

Despite missing out on an extra £10k, Joe was "not bothered”, saying: “It was 30 grand whether you lasted two days or three weeks — a no-brainer.”

There are currently no clear reports on how much the series 2 cast are being paid but we'd imagine it's similar to the £30-40k on the first series.

Read more reality TV news here:

Listen to Capital ad-free with Capital Plus, plus weekly competition entries, 15% off merch and more. Start your free trial on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Big Brother UK promo Harry Symonds and pictured in the diary room.

Who is Big Brother UK's Harry Symonds? Age, job, husband and more

King Kenny Celebrity Traitors promo image and pictured smiling.

Who is King Kenny? Age, real name, Beta Squad and boxing career

Big Brother Philip Reegan and Rochelle Rackman pictured in the house.

Big Brother fans call Philip “two-faced” after revealing honest opinion of Rochelle

Big Brother contestants face nomination and evictions everyweek

Who is up for eviction on Big Brother this week?

Big Brother's Rochelle Rackman promo image and pictured in the house.

Big Brother's Rochelle to "remain in the house" despite resurfaced offensive social media post
Big Brother UK's Samuel Keen promo image and pictured in the diary room.

Who is Big Brother UK's Samuel Keen? Age, job, where he's from and more

Big Brother nominations cause chaos in the house

Big Brother nominations cause chaos as two housemates 'brawl in the bedroom'

Big Brother UK's Twinks Burnett promo image and pictured posing in 2015.

Big Brother UK's Twinks looks unrecognisable in old pictures

Big Brother's Yasmin has received the Killer Nomination and will face the public vote

Big Brother fans jump to housemate's defence after nomination twist

Big Brother's Rihanna Collins promo image and pictured in the house.

Big Brother's Rhianna reveals she's using a fake name

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits