Trisha Paytas fans are convinced she's joining Euphoria season 3

Will Trisha Paytas be on Euphoria season 3? Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, HBO via Alamy

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Trisha Paytas going to be on Euphoria season 3? Here's why people think she's going to appear on the show...

After her recent cameo on SNL, it looks like Trisha Paytas's TV era might be upon us. Speculation has surfaced that she may be set to appear on Euphoria season 3 following a string of teases she's recently shared on her podcast...

In case you haven't been following the latest Trisha updates, the internet personality has been teasing that they have booked a huge opportunity that is bigger than their recent appearances on Saturday Night Live and Broadway.

Trisha, who is currently pregnant with their third child, has not yet confirmed what the big secret is but that hasn't stopped fans from theorising that it may be linked to Euphoria.

Will Trisha Paytas be in Euphoria season 3?

Trisha Paytas recently appeared on Saturday Night Live alongside Paul Mescal. Picture: Getty

In a recent episode of the Just Trish podcast (Feb 25), Trisha teased that she was keeping a "big secret" that only her husband Moses knows about.

"Until anything happens, it's out there I'm literally not anything to my mom. Like, no one. And it's the biggest secret," she said. "And it's so hard not to say anything, but I feel really proud of myself. It's bigger than Broadway, SNL, everything combined. It's BIG."

In a later episode (March 6), co-host Oscar shared that the only thing he knew about Trisha's big secret was that she was going to be "on a show".

Again, there's no confirmation about anything just yet but fans have been wondering if it might be connected to Euphoria because Trisha and head make up artist Donni Davy have followed each other on Instagram.

GETTING NAMEDROPPED DURING THEIR PREGNANCY REVEAL IS WILDDDD pic.twitter.com/juiZ0R8XAV — TrishCrave (@TrishCrave) March 6, 2025

Those who have been keeping up with Trisha lore will know they're a huge fan of Sam Levinson's shows. Last year, Trish went all in with on The Idol even transforming into The Weeknd's controversial character Tedros.

A few years ago, Trisha also claimed that they were once offered a small role on Euphoria.

Speaking on the Frenemies podcast, she said: "I was going to do a TV show, and I was kind of excited. They reached out to me specifically. I didn't have to audition. It was for a plus-sized influencer. I was like, 'I'm the plus-sized influencer.'"

She went on to say that she sent the Euphoria team a self-tape, but never heard anything back.

However on February 13th's episode of Just Trish while discussing it, Trisha went on to question the offer: "It was weird. It might have been a fake email."

After several delays, Euphoria season 3 has started filming and the main cast has been confirmed. Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow and more are set to return to the show.

Guest stars are also being announced as filming goes on, with Hollywood icon Sharon Stone recently being added to the cast.

We'll update this article as soon as Trish reveals the truth behind the big TV secret... Is it Euphoria, or is it something completely different?

