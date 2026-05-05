The Celebrity Traitors line-up causes suspicion as fans predict huge twist
5 May 2026, 12:38 | Updated: 5 May 2026, 13:31
Maya Jama, Rob Beckett, Ross Kemp and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock all join the cast for The Celebrity Traitors series 2 - but is there someone missing?
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Claudia Winkleman will be back with The Celebrity Traitors series 2 in 2026 and the line-up has officially been confirmed.
The likes of Maya Jama, Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock have all signed themselves up for a few weeks in the famous Scottish castle where they will have to hunt down traitors or kill off faithfuls.
However, super fans of the TV show are convinced there's a celebrity name that hasn't been confirmed yet and that it's part of a big twist coming our way.
Before the cast was confirmed, everyone was convinced Cheryl would be a joining the 2026 line up.
With her missing, and there only being 21 celebrities in the cast, they're sure she will be showing up undercover.
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A fan on social media platform X speculated: "Cheryl could be a late addition to The Traitors. Hopefully!"
Another wrote on Reddit: "Only 21 cast members, a secret 22nd or a late drop-out?"
Here's The Celebrity Traitors 2026 confirmed line-up.
Amol Rajan
Age: 42
Famous for: University Challenge presenter
Bella Ramsey
Age: 22
Famous for: Starring in popular shows like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us.
James Acaster
Age: 41
Famous for: Comedy and his Off Menu podcast.
James Blunt
Age: 52
Famous for: Singing
Jerry Hall
Age: 69
Famous for: Model, actress and ex of The Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.
Joanne McNally
Age: 42
Famous for: Comedian and hosts podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.
Joe Lycett
Age: 37
Famous for: Comedian
Julie Hesmondhalgh
Age: 56
Famous for: Actress, starring in Coronation Street and Mr Bates vs The Post Office.
King Kenny
Age: 29
Famous for: YouTuber and boxing
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Age: 34
Famous for: Being in Little Mix.
Maya Jama
Age: 31
Famous for: Presenting Love Island.
Michael Sheen
Age: 57
Famous for: Acting, starring in Underworld and Passengers.
Miranda Hart
Age: 53
Famous for: Acting, writing and producing shows including Miranda.
Myha'la
Age: 30
Famous for: Acting, recently starring in Industry.
Professor Hannah Fry
Age: 42
Famous for: British mathematician and author
Richard E. Grant
Age: 69
Famous for: Acting with roles including Game of Thrones, Saltburn and The Thursday Murder Club.
Rob Beckett
Age: 40
Famous for: Comedian, TV and podcasts
Romesh Ranganathan
Age: 48
Famous for: Comedian and TV
Ross Kemp
Age: 61
Famous for: Playing Grant Mitchell in EastEnders and his documentary series.
Sebastian Croft
Age: 24
Famous for: Actor best known for Heartstopper and music.
Sharon Rooney
Age: 37
Famous for: Actor best known for My Mad Fat Diary.
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