The Celebrity Traitors line-up causes suspicion as fans predict huge twist

The Celebrity Traitors has confirmed the full line up for 2026. Picture: BBC/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Maya Jama, Rob Beckett, Ross Kemp and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock all join the cast for The Celebrity Traitors series 2 - but is there someone missing?

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Claudia Winkleman will be back with The Celebrity Traitors series 2 in 2026 and the line-up has officially been confirmed.

The likes of Maya Jama, Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock have all signed themselves up for a few weeks in the famous Scottish castle where they will have to hunt down traitors or kill off faithfuls.

However, super fans of the TV show are convinced there's a celebrity name that hasn't been confirmed yet and that it's part of a big twist coming our way.

Before the cast was confirmed, everyone was convinced Cheryl would be a joining the 2026 line up.

With her missing, and there only being 21 celebrities in the cast, they're sure she will be showing up undercover.

A fan on social media platform X speculated: "Cheryl could be a late addition to The Traitors. Hopefully!"

Another wrote on Reddit: "Only 21 cast members, a secret 22nd or a late drop-out?"

Here's The Celebrity Traitors 2026 confirmed line-up.

Bella Ramsey fancies their chances on The Celebrity Traitors for 2026. Picture: Getty

Amol Rajan

Age: 42

Famous for: University Challenge presenter

Bella Ramsey

Age: 22

Famous for: Starring in popular shows like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us.

James Acaster

Age: 41

Famous for: Comedy and his Off Menu podcast.

James Blunt

Age: 52

Famous for: Singing

Jerry Hall

Age: 69

Famous for: Model, actress and ex of The Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.

Maya Jama is swapping the Love Island villa for the traitors castle. Picture: Getty

Joanne McNally

Age: 42

Famous for: Comedian and hosts podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

Joe Lycett

Age: 37

Famous for: Comedian

Julie Hesmondhalgh

Age: 56

Famous for: Actress, starring in Coronation Street and Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

King Kenny

Age: 29

Famous for: YouTuber and boxing

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Age: 34

Famous for: Being in Little Mix.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is stepping outside of her comfort zone and joining the cast of The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama

Age: 31

Famous for: Presenting Love Island.

Michael Sheen

Age: 57

Famous for: Acting, starring in Underworld and Passengers.

Miranda Hart

Age: 53

Famous for: Acting, writing and producing shows including Miranda.

Myha'la

Age: 30

Famous for: Acting, recently starring in Industry.

Professor Hannah Fry

Age: 42

Famous for: British mathematician and author

Richard E. Grant

Age: 69

Famous for: Acting with roles including Game of Thrones, Saltburn and The Thursday Murder Club.

Rob Beckett is joining the line up of The Celebrity Traitors in 2026. Picture: Getty

Ross Kemp is set to be a huge competitor on The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Rob Beckett

Age: 40

Famous for: Comedian, TV and podcasts

Romesh Ranganathan

Age: 48

Famous for: Comedian and TV

Ross Kemp

Age: 61

Famous for: Playing Grant Mitchell in EastEnders and his documentary series.

Sebastian Croft

Age: 24

Famous for: Actor best known for Heartstopper and music.

Sharon Rooney

Age: 37

Famous for: Actor best known for My Mad Fat Diary.

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