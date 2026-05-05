The Celebrity Traitors line-up causes suspicion as fans predict huge twist

5 May 2026, 12:38 | Updated: 5 May 2026, 13:31

The Celebrity Traitors has confirmed the full line up for 2026
The Celebrity Traitors has confirmed the full line up for 2026. Picture: BBC/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Maya Jama, Rob Beckett, Ross Kemp and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock all join the cast for The Celebrity Traitors series 2 - but is there someone missing?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Claudia Winkleman will be back with The Celebrity Traitors series 2 in 2026 and the line-up has officially been confirmed.

The likes of Maya Jama, Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart and Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock have all signed themselves up for a few weeks in the famous Scottish castle where they will have to hunt down traitors or kill off faithfuls.

However, super fans of the TV show are convinced there's a celebrity name that hasn't been confirmed yet and that it's part of a big twist coming our way.

Before the cast was confirmed, everyone was convinced Cheryl would be a joining the 2026 line up.

With her missing, and there only being 21 celebrities in the cast, they're sure she will be showing up undercover.

A fan on social media platform X speculated: "Cheryl could be a late addition to The Traitors. Hopefully!"

Another wrote on Reddit: "Only 21 cast members, a secret 22nd or a late drop-out?"

Here's The Celebrity Traitors 2026 confirmed line-up.

Bella Ramsey fancies their chances on The Celebrity Traitors for 2026
Bella Ramsey fancies their chances on The Celebrity Traitors for 2026. Picture: Getty

Amol Rajan

Age: 42

Famous for: University Challenge presenter

Bella Ramsey

Age: 22

Famous for: Starring in popular shows like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us.

James Acaster

Age: 41

Famous for: Comedy and his Off Menu podcast.

James Blunt

Age: 52

Famous for: Singing

Jerry Hall

Age: 69

Famous for: Model, actress and ex of The Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger.

Maya Jama is swapping the Love Island villa for the traitors castle
Maya Jama is swapping the Love Island villa for the traitors castle. Picture: Getty

Joanne McNally

Age: 42

Famous for: Comedian and hosts podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me.

Joe Lycett

Age: 37

Famous for: Comedian

Julie Hesmondhalgh

Age: 56

Famous for: Actress, starring in Coronation Street and Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

King Kenny

Age: 29

Famous for: YouTuber and boxing

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Age: 34

Famous for: Being in Little Mix.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is stepping outside of her comfort zone and joining the cast of The Celebrity Traitors
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is stepping outside of her comfort zone and joining the cast of The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama

Age: 31

Famous for: Presenting Love Island.

Michael Sheen

Age: 57

Famous for: Acting, starring in Underworld and Passengers.

Miranda Hart

Age: 53

Famous for: Acting, writing and producing shows including Miranda.

Myha'la

Age: 30

Famous for: Acting, recently starring in Industry.

Professor Hannah Fry

Age: 42

Famous for: British mathematician and author

Richard E. Grant

Age: 69

Famous for: Acting with roles including Game of Thrones, Saltburn and The Thursday Murder Club.

Rob Beckett is joining the line up of The Celebrity Traitors in 2026
Rob Beckett is joining the line up of The Celebrity Traitors in 2026. Picture: Getty
Ross Kemp is set to be a huge competitor on The Celebrity Traitors
Ross Kemp is set to be a huge competitor on The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Rob Beckett

Age: 40

Famous for: Comedian, TV and podcasts

Romesh Ranganathan

Age: 48

Famous for: Comedian and TV

Ross Kemp

Age: 61

Famous for: Playing Grant Mitchell in EastEnders and his documentary series.

Sebastian Croft

Age: 24

Famous for: Actor best known for Heartstopper and music.

Sharon Rooney

Age: 37

Famous for: Actor best known for My Mad Fat Diary.

Read more TV news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS Australia 2025 contestants Jacqui and Clint have officially got married

Controversial MAFS Australia couple Jacqui and Clint reveal select details from very private wedding
Billie Eilish reveals the cinema etiquette she wants for her concert film

EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish tells fans to 'run around' cinemas watching her concert film

MAFS Australia was actually filmed in 2025 despite airing this year

When was MAFS Australia 2026 filmed?

MAFS Australia's Danny and Bec together.

MAFS Australia’s Danny reveals what he really thought of Bec's 'I love you' bombshell

MAFS Australia's David and Alissa.

MAFS Australia's David reveals the truth about Alissa's show edit

MAFS Australia's Bec lives a luxury lifestyle away from the cameras

MAFS Australia's Bec lives a completely different life away from the cameras

I'm A Celebrity's Adam Thomas at final and on podcast.

I'm A Celebrity's Adam Thomas breaks silence on explosive final in emotional podcast

MAFS Australia's Sam at Homestay and Gia and Chris.

MAFS Australia's Sam says Gia influenced his split with Chris

MAFS Australia Bec pictured during Homestay.

MAFS Australia's Bec reveals truth about her $3 million house seen in Homestays

MAFS Australia's David and Alissa.

MAFS Australia's David mocks unseen footage of Alissa following Homestays

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits