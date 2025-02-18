2 stars have already quit Celebrity Traitors UK

18 February 2025, 17:01

Two celebs have already dropped out of The Traitors UK
Two celebs have already dropped out of The Traitors UK. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

By Kathryn Knight

The Traitors’ celebrity series has been thrown off course after Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie quit right before filming.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following the final of The Traitors UK season three, fans of the show have been anticipating the celebrity series, but the show has already been thrown into chaos after two celebs dropped out.

Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie, stars of This Country, unexpectedly quit the show just weeks before filming was due to begin, according to The Mirror.

The siblings were unable to commit time away from their respective young families, not realising how much time the show required when they first signed up.

Daisy is a mum of three, welcoming her youngest child Benji in June. Meanwhile, Charlie has two young children with his wife Leighanne.

Charlie and Daisy Cooper have reportedly quit The Traitors' celebrity series
Charlie and Daisy Cooper have reportedly quit The Traitors' celebrity series. Picture: Getty

A source said: “It’s caused producers a real headache as it’s so close to filming.

"They’d banked on Daisy and Charlie being TV gold so it’s disappointing they won’t be a part of the first Celebrity Traitors. They’re hilarious and brilliant on telly together - plus being brother and sister would have brought a really interesting element to the series.”

It comes months after rumours around The Traitors’ celebrity series first began, with Sir Andy Murray and his mum Judy the first duo to turn down the opportunity.

Producers are apparently keen to sign up a family duo for the new series following the success of mother and son Dianne and Ross on season two, a secret only revealed to viewers watching at home.

Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors UK
Claudia Winkleman hosts The Traitors UK. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

Other names rumoured to join the line-up include Stephen Fry, Tom Daley, Clare Balding, Alan Carr, Jennifer Saunders and singer Paloma Faith.

Husband and wife team Vernon and Tess Kay were also among the original rumoured contestants. Tess is of course good friends and co-hosts with The Traitors’ presenter Claudia Winkleman on Strictly.

