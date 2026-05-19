Jordan North and Sian Welby's 'Toy Story 5' cameos revealed

Jordan North and Sian Welby announced for 'Toy Story 5'. Picture: Disney and Pixar

By Abbie Reynolds

Disney and Pixar have announced Jordan North and Sian Welby are in the cast of 'Toy Story 5'!

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One month before the highly anticipated film comes to cinemas (June 19), Disney and Pixar have revealed that Capital Breakfast radio hosts Jordan North and Sian Welby are a part of the voice cast for Toy Story 5.

That's right, our very own Jordan and Sian are joining the famously iconic cast of returning voice actors including, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and more for the fifth instalment of the franchise.

Jordan and Sian's respective characters 'Garden Gnome' and 'Inflatable Flamingo', will join Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the gang as they face their newest challenge: Toy meets Tech.

The toys are set to come face-to-face with 'Lilypad', voiced by Greta Lee, who's screen time is getting in the way of playtime...

Jordan North and Sian Welby are voicing 'Garden Gnome' and 'Inflatable Flamingo' in Toy Story 5. Picture: Disney and Pixar

As you can imagine, they are both absolutely buzzing to be a part of the franchise. Sian's said: "The characters and world of Toy Story have formed such an iconic part of so many people’s childhoods, including mine, so being part of the journey has been a dream come true!"

Similarly, Jordan added: "Being part of Toy Story 5 is a pinch‑me moment. I grew up loving these films, so getting to join the gang is pretty surreal and special."

Toy Story 5 comes to cinemas June 19th.

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