Is 'Too Much' a true story? Lena Dunham addresses Jack Antonoff relationship theory

15 July 2025, 13:05 | Updated: 15 July 2025, 13:19

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff [left] and Jessica and Zev in Too Much [right]
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff [left] and Jessica and Zev in Too Much [right]. Picture: Getty / Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

Did Lena Dunham base her new rom-com 'Too Much' starring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe on her ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff? Here's what she's said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lena Dunham's genius has returned to screens in the form of Netflix's Too Much, eight years after we said goodbye to Girls, her hit TV show created with Judd Apatow.

Too Much follows an American expat, Jessica (played by Hacks' Megan Stalter), who moves to London for work in an attempt to distract herself from an all consuming breakup from a toxic ex-boyfriend. On Jessica's first night in the city she meets an indie artist, Felix (played by Will Sharpe), and falls into a whirlwind romance with him.

The show navigates Jessica's insecurities born from her past relationship and explores Felix's battle with addiction and traumatic upbringing.

So, when a TV series as raw, authentic and scarily relatable as Too Much hits screens, everybody wants to know if the show has been inspired by real life events. Here's what the show's creator Lena has said.

Megan Stalter and William Sharpe in Netflix's Too Much
Megan Stalter and William Sharpe in Netflix's Too Much. Picture: Netflix

Is Too Much about Lena Dunham?

While Lena has admitted she wrote Too Much with a semi-autobiographical spin, she has shut down any speculation that it's fully autobiographical.

"My least favourite thing would be if people were to try to Baby Reindeer it," she told Vanity Fair.

She added: "Because it would be impossible. It’s so many influences, so many stories from friends. I would like 34-year-old women anywhere to be able to look at [Megan Stalter’s leading lady] Jessica and – while of course they won’t all connect to every aspect – see something of themselves in her."

Zev and Jess in bed on Netflix's Too Much
Zev and Jess in bed on Netflix's Too Much. Picture: Netflix

Is Too Much's Zev based on Jack Antonoff, Lena Dunham's ex-boyfriend?

While fans of Lena's have drawn similarities, Zev (played by Michael Zegen) is not directly based off of singer-songwriter and producer Jack Antonoff.

Explaining where the inspiration came from for Zev's character, Lena said: "That ex-boyfriend is very much an amalgamation of every ex that I’ve had, or that a friend’s had.

"It’s this quotidian acceptance of unkindness that eats away at a person over a long period of time and degrades their sense of self.

"If someone were to say, 'Who inspired that character?' I’d be like, 'Do you have time for me to give you 42 examples?'"

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff at the 'Girls' eries season finale premiere in 2017
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff at the 'Girls' eries season finale premiere in 2017. Picture: Getty

But why are fans drawing the comparison between Jack and Zev?

Well, Jess and Zev's breakup lead to Jess relocating to London which also happened for Lena in 2021 when she left New York and moved to London, where she soon met her future husband.

Reflecting on the start of her relationship, she told Vanity Fair she was "dazzled by just how much baggage two people could bring to the table". It's giving Felix and Jess.

And back to Jess and Zev. Zev's next relationship with influencer Wendy Jones (played by Emily Ratajkowski) is believed to mirror Jack's post-Dunham relationship with Carlotta Kohl.

So while it's not completely based on a true story, the semi-autobiographical of Too Much is pretty clear.

