'Too Hot To Handle's' Francesca Farago Spotted With 'Love Is Blind's' Damian Powers

Francesca Farago and Damian Powers spark romance rumours in Netflix dating show mashup. Picture: Instagram @francescafarago/ @damien_powers

Francesca Farago has been spotted arm-in-arm with 'Love Is Blind' star Damian Powers which could just be the oddest Netflix reality show couple we've encountered, but hey, that'z showbiz baby.

Too Hot To Handle's Franceca Farago and Love Is Blind's Damian Powers have been spotted holding hands in what may be the most bizarre (but kind of makes sense), Netflix reality star romance out there, so are they together?!

The recently famous pair were photographed leaving swanky LA hotspot E.P. + L.P, holding hands, whilst wearing face masks, and not shying away from being spotted together.

However, things get a bit trickier, as Damian and his Love Is Blind partner, Giannina Gibelli, are still very much in a relationship according to both of their social media profiles.

So, we're pretty sure he's going to have some explaining to do?

From watching series 1 of the show and seeing how fiery Giannina and Damian's relationship is, we're not thinking the conversation is going to be entirely calm, either.

Francesca was in a year long relationship with her THTH co-star, Harry Jowsey, with the pair breaking up during the pandemic as Harry 'couldn't do long distance'.

However, he later revealed to Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast he ended it for the sake of his mental health, as he didn't feel supported by the ex-girlfriend of DJ Diplo, during 'one of the darkest periods of his life'.

Only time will tell if this is a genuine couple, in which case, we really want to know what happened with Damian and Giannina, and we're sure if there's drama it will unfold online...

