Too Hot To Handle Series 3 January Start Date Confirmed By Netflix

Too Hot to Handle and a cast of contestants – unsuccessfully – aiming for abstinence is back in January with series three.

Too Hot to Handle filled the Love Island void when it first launched in 2020 and almost two years on it’s back for series three.

Netflix have confirmed the start date for the new series of Too Hot to Handle, and it’s just a few weeks away on 19 January!

Series three of the hilarious show returns with a brand new cast, which has so far remained top secret.

The addictive series sees a group of 10 singletons put together in a paradise beach-side location for what they think will be a holiday of partying, dating and letting loose.

However, the contestants are told just hours into their arrival that they’re actually taking part in Too Hot to Handle, where they must abstain from getting intimate with each other or else forfeit a prize of thousands.

Each rule break results in the prize money being reduced, with the aim that the contestants will form genuine connections.

Their every move is under the watchful eye of all-seeing robot Lana, who informs the cast when there has been a rule break.

The singletons must also partake in group sessions putting them in better touch with their emotions and helping them express their feelings.

The show is never without drama, as the cast fight – and often fail – their temptations.

Series two saw contestants such as Emily Miller and Cam Holmes fall in love and stay together, while co-stars Melinda Melrose and Peter Vigilante got together once the show had wrapped.

Melinda ended her relationship with Marvin Anthony who fans were rooting for to stay together on the show.

Despite each of them breaking the rules, one of the stars did leave with the prize money after their castmates voted for who they thought had made the most progress in the retreat.

