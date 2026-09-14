Love Island's Toni Laites set to join I'm A Celeb spin off

Love Island's Toni Laites to star in I'm A Celeb spin off. Picture: Instagram & ITV

By Lily Bell

Love Island winner Toni Laites is set to replace Venezuela Fury and Noah Price on 'I’m a Celebrity...The Wild Frontier'.

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A year after winning Love Island, Toni Laites is set to return to our screens, and this time she could be facing the challenges of ITV’s newest spin-off show, I’m a Celebrity...The Wild Frontier.

Ant and Dec recently revealed ITV's newest show on Instagram, saying: "This doesn’t look like the Jungle... Ant & Dec have been beavering away on a brand new show in Canada! I’m A Celebrity... The Wild Frontier launches in 2027, we can’t bear the wait!"

Like the I'm A Celebrity... South Africa show, they will film the series ahead of its launch and do a live final in London; however, the celebrities will be competing in pairs.

Although the celebrity pairings have been kept under wraps, it appears one couple have already dropped out, and Toni is set to replace them.

Love Island's Toni Laites and Marielle are reportedly going the spin-off. . Picture: Instagram

The Sun reported that Venezuela Fury and Noah Price quit the show during filming and Toni and her close friend Marielle are in talks to replace the couple.

A source said: “Venezuela and Noah quit over the weekend after admitting they didn’t want to carry on.

"They both realised early on it was too much. The challenges are tough, the living conditions aren’t easy. They both gave it their best shot but when push came to shove, it all got too much and they walked out."

They continued: "It’s going to make for amazing television but it’s caused a headache for producers.”

Speaking about Toni, the source said: “Toni has become a real rising star at ITV after winning Love Island and then hosting the show’s vodcast. She felt like the perfect person to step in — and she’s been a huge fan of I’m A Celebrity for years so she jumped at the chance.

“She has a lot of grit and determination and will show that when she starts filming.”

Ant and Dec have been filming in Canda for their new show. Picture: Instagram

While filming is underway for I’m a Celebrity...The Wild Frontier, I'm A Celebrity fans don't have long to wait until the original series returns to our screens.

Although no celebrities have been confirmed just yet, there are rumours the likes of Big Brother's AJ Odudu, Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson, and Mis-Teeq's Su-Elise Nash will be heading into the jungle.

Speaking about the upcoming lineup, a source told The Sun: “ITV go to great lengths to secure the line-up they think will best serve the audience.

"Final decisions will be made closer to November when the cast are due to fly out to Australia."

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