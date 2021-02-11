WATCH: To All The Boys Co-Stars Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Read Each Other Emotional Letters

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo left fans emotional with their heartwarming letters. Picture: Getty/Instagram

To celebrate the end of filming To All The Boys: Always and Forever, co-stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo have sat down to read each other personalised letters and it’s the cutest thing!

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 3 is dropping on Netflix on February 12, and to celebrate the end of the movie series, co-stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor have given fans another set of letters!

Carrying on in the theme of the film's storyline, the actors sat down (virtually) to read each other their own personalised letters, but this time as themselves, and not as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky - (spoiler alert: it’s emotional!)

In a lengthy video posted by NetflixFilm, the pair read out each other’s heartfelt words about each other.

Lana started by sharing Noah’s letter, which read: “Lana, suddenly we’ve been transported from an audition waiting room to Netflix’s LA headquarters. From hot yoga and pizza to red carpets and promo days. Not really sure what we did to get us here, but I am grateful we made it here together. I’m so impressed and motivated by the work that you do on and off the camera and thank you for letting me ride your coattails on the last three films.”

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo have a super close friendship. Picture: PA

She added: “From what I understand, it is rare to find oneself on a set that feels like family. Where showing up to work is comparable to going to summer camp, and with you and the rest of our TATB family, somehow we made it possible. This is supposed to be a goodbye letter but I refuse to say goodbye. I refuse because it matters not if one says goodbye, but if one leaves upon the moment of saying goodbye to others. Love, Noah.”

Noah then went on to read Lana’s heartfelt letter, saying: “Dear Noah, truly where to begin? I could begin at the very moment I first laid eyes on you. Socks and sandals, red and black letterman jacket, and a huge smile on your face. But I think I wanna start a couple years after our first meeting.

“We were shooting a scene in the third movie and we were in the car, and I remember watching your eyes and seeing your heart, and I realised then that we’ve become those friends who can be very comfortable in silence sitting next to each other. It’s the quiet small moments when nobody’s looking that really shows your heart, and it’s good and kind and always cares for the people in your circle.

“I’ve always felt safe and supported when I’m around you. When I projectile vomited from the spicy chicken in the elevator in front of 30 people in New York City and you turned your back and blocked the entrance of the elevator so people wouldn’t stare. Or in Brazil when I was nervous and you took my hand and said, ‘we got this’, or on the first movie when you always said ‘good morning’ to everyone in the hair and makeup trailer, even in the earliest hours of the morning.”

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo have been co-stars since 2018. Picture: Instagram

“As this part of our wild journey comes to an end, I can confidently say there’s nobody else I would have wanted as a teammate than you,” Noah continued, “We’ve been through so much together and to know that there’s always you to talk to and relate to is something priceless. I wanna say so much more but I also know that we only have a couple minutes, so I’ll share one more thing.

“The love I have in my eyes for you in our films is real, I truly think your heart is kind and good and I love the way you operate through life. Your mind is wild and creative and chaotic and beautiful and I know that the future only has the best things in store for you. I hope you know, I’ll always be here for you. Lots of love always, Lana.”

Fans rushed to the comments to share how emotional they felt after hearing the letters and honestly, same!

