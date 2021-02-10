How Did To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 End? A Recap Before You Watch The Final Movie

10 February 2021, 17:01 | Updated: 10 February 2021, 17:02

To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2 saw Lara Jean questioning her feelings for Peter
To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2 saw Lara Jean questioning her feelings for Peter. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You was the second film in the trilogy of Netflix movies, but how did things end with Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky?

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You saw the early days of Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky’s (Lana Condor and Noah Centineo) relationship rocked by the return of her childhood crush John Ambrose.

John and Lara ended up working together at a senior citizens’ home, spending more time together than ever before, leaving her in doubt about which boy she really wanted to date.

New Series From To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Author Is Coming To Amazon

Of course fans were rooting for Lara Jean to pick Peter the entire time, but how did the film actually end?

Obviously there are spoilers for To All the Boys 2 ahead here...

To All the Boys 2: John Ambrose's return had Lara Jean doubting her feelings for Peter
To All the Boys 2: John Ambrose's return had Lara Jean doubting her feelings for Peter. Picture: Netflix

How did To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 end?

After convincing herself boyfriend Peter is hanging out with former love rival Gen, Lara Jean breaks up with Peter but is naturally left devastated.

It takes Gen to make Lara Jean realise Peter is mad about her and explains they’ve only been hanging out more because he’s been helping her through her parents’ divorce.

To All the Boys 2: Lara Jean breaks up with Peter before realising her true feelings
To All the Boys 2: Lara Jean breaks up with Peter before realising her true feelings. Picture: Netflix

Lara Jean and John Ambrose later attend a party at the care home in which they’ve been working and share a kiss while grabbing some fresh air – the moment that confirms for Lara Jean Peter is the one for her.

She runs from John in the hope of finding Peter only to see he’s just arrived. After a brief declaration of his feelings Lara Jean tells him she loves him and they reunite with a kiss.

John Ambrose never really stood a chance, did he?

