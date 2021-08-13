How To Watch The D'Amelio Show With TikTok Stars Charli And Dixie

13 August 2021, 15:04

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are set to be the next Kardashian sisters, with their own family-centric TV show all about their lives as influencers.

Charli, 16, and Dixie D’Amelio, 20, are the names who went global during the pandemic, as we all turned to TikTok for the lols we were missing.

The sisters have a combined following of over 150 million followers and since finding fame Dixie has been branching out into the music industry as her sister continues as a social media influencer.

The girls re-located to LA with their parents in a bid to boost their profiles and their 0 - 100mph lives have now been given a reality show, The D'Amelio Show, to convince fans they’re just ordinary teenagers.

The D'Amelio family have their own reality TV series
The D'Amelio family have their own reality TV series. Picture: Alamy

When is The D’Amelio Show coming out?

The D’Amelio Show is coming out on 3 September, on Hulu.

How to watch The D’Amelio Show in the UK

Unfortunately, UK fans won’t be able to watch The D’Amelio Show when it comes out on Hulu, as the streaming platform isn’t available to residents outside of the US.

A lot of Hulu content gets added to Disney Plus’ Star channel, so it might be worth keeping an eye on whether it shows up there.

Charli and Dixie are both TikTok famous
Charli and Dixie are both TikTok famous. Picture: Charli D'Amelio/Instagram

Is there a trailer for The D’Amelio Show?

The trailer for The D’Amelio Show is at the top of this page and in it fans get to see how Charli’s life went from budding dancer to TikTok pioneer.

Their mum and dad talk about the pressures their daughters now faces as the result of having a platform.

Mum Heidi says: “Being normal kids, that doesn’t change with a following,” to which a downcast Charli adds: “I still have to make my bed.”

