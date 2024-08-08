Will There Be An Umbrella Academy Season 5? Here's Why It's Ending With Season 4

8 August 2024, 16:49

The Umbrella Academy season 5: Here's why it's ending with season 4
The Umbrella Academy season 5: Here's why it's ending with season 4. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"I remember writing the last scene of the last script, the finale, and thinking, 'Oh, I'm never going to write these characters again.'"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

And just like that, The Umbrella Academy is over. The final season of the beloved superhero comedy-drama series has just dropped on Netflix and based on that ending (no spoilers!), it seems likely that we've officially said goodbye to the Hargreeves siblings.

Back in 2022, it was confirmed that The Umbrella Academy would be ending after four seasons. Rather than cancel the show after season 3 and leave viewers on a cliffhanger, season 4 was (thankfully!) given the green light with a final six episodes.

But will it ever return? Will we ever see the Hargreeves siblings again? Here's what showrunner Steve Blackman has said about the ending, and why the show had to end with season 4.

WARNING: Potential spoilers ahead!

The Umbrella Academy season 5: Here's why it's ending with season 4
The Umbrella Academy season 5: Here's why it's ending with season 4. Picture: Netflix

Will there be an Umbrella Academy season 5?

For anyone still holding out hope that The Umbrella Academy season 5 will somehow still happen... it won't. There will be no season 5. The final episode of The Umbrella Academy season 4 brings about a definitive ending to the series and the Hargreeves siblings.

Showrunner Steve Blackman has also explained that he is proud of the finale, and thinks it's the "right ending" for the Hargreeves siblings and the show. "But where I’ve left it is subjective, and everyone can choose on their own to decide, is that the right ending for this family?" he added.

In a separate interview with RadioTimes.com, Blackman further cemented that the characters will not be revisited on-screen again: "I remember writing the last scene of the last script, the finale, and thinking, 'Oh, I'm never going to write these characters again.' I had some tears in my eyes."

Watch The Umbrella Academy’s final season trailer

Why is The Umbrella Academy ending with season 4?

According to Blackman, it was always his plan to end The Umbrella Academy with season four. In a previous 2022 interview with TVLine, he said: "I don’t know how many seasons [Netflix] wants to go. I pitched them Season 4, and I know the beginning, middle and end [of it]. When I started the show, I really only knew the first four seasons in my mind."

Blackman also spoke with Gerard Way, the author of the original graphic novels, about how he envisioned the TV story ending. "From the time I started on the show five years ago and met Gerard, he talked a lot about where he wanted to go," he told Den of Geek. "We shared some ideas. I have a pretty good idea of what I’m going to do in the fourth season."

The Netflix show has used the graphic novel's storylines and core elements throughout, but season 4 is the first that isn't fully supported or tied into specific source material.

Thankfully, it sounds like there's still plenty more to come from Gerard Way and illustrator Gabriel Ba if fans want to continue following the graphic novels. "[Gerard Way] wants to do stuff for another decade, and he’s going to do volumes and volumes," Blackman added in the TVLine interview.

Why does The Umbrella Academy season 4 only have six episodes?

Some fans have wondered why the final season clocks in shorter, at just six episodes, when previous seasons have been longer with 10.

Explaining, Blackman told RadioTimes.com: "We had planned at one point for more episodes, and then we agreed with Netflix to do six. At the time, it seemed like the right amount. I had to do a little bit of compressing because we thought there'd be a bit more material, but it turned out to be a perfect number.

"Could we have done more? Yes, but I think the six we have are just the perfect way to end the season."

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Twisters

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Jenna Ortega Says Approaching Everything With "The Confidence Of A White Man" Changed Her Life

Jenna Ortega Says Having "The Confidence Of The Average White Man" Is The Key To Her Success
Two Love Island bombshells got into a row at the reunion party

Two Love Islanders Embroiled In Huge Row At Reunion Party

Love Island

Umbrella Academy season 3: Who is Abigail Hargreeves?

Who Is Abigail Hargreeves In Umbrella Academy Season 4? Her Full Backstory Explained

Hunter Schafer opens up about being cheated on by Dominic Fike

Hunter Schafer Explains How Dominic Fike Cheating On Her "Fundamentally Changed Her"

There's already been a split on Love is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Couple Split After Getting Engaged

Love is Blind UK season 1 is streaming now

Meet The Love Is Blind UK Cast Including Their Ages, Jobs And More

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

Love is Blind UK will have 12 episodes

Here's When New Love Is Blind UK Episodes Come Out

Who Will Play Haymitch In The Hunger Games Prequel? The Mike Faist Rumours Explained

Who Will Play Young Haymitch In Hunger Games Prequel? The Mike Faist Rumours Explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits