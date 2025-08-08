Princess Andre 'distancing herself from Katie Price' ahead of ITV show launch

8 August 2025, 14:47

Princess Andre posing on holiday and on her TV show.
Princess Andre 'distancing herself from Kate Price' ahead of ITV show launch. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Princess Andre will be following her famous parents footsteps, with her new ITV show The Princess Diaries, which has reportedly caused a rift with her mum Katie Price.

Princess Andre is stepping into the limelight with her own ITV show, a move that has reportedly seen her 'distancing herself' from mum Kate Price ahead of the launch.

The fly-on-the-wall series named The Princess Diaries will offer viewers an insight look into the newly-turned 18 year old's life. The show will see her navigate her newfound freedom and exciting work opportunities - all whilst living at home with her dad Peter Andre and family.

It's been revealed that Princess' dad Peter and brother Junior Andre will appear throughout the series. However fans may be disappointed to learn that her mum won't feature on the show, a decision that has reportedly caused a significant rift.

Princess Andre pictured posing.
Princess Andre steps into the limelight with own ITV show. . Picture: ITV

Although Katie and Princess once shared a close bond, Katie recently told tabloids that she currently "feels like Brooklyn Beckham", claiming that apart from her children with ex-partner Peter, no one in the Andre family speaks to her.

Before filming begun, ITV bosses reportedly informed Katie that she could not be part of Princess's new series - a decision that extended to her not attending Princess's 18th birthday party, which was filmed for the show.

A source told the tabloids: "Katie feels isolated and disregarded. She loves Princess so much and is supremely proud of the young woman she is becoming."

The source continued: "Princess told her mum that she needed to distance herself publicly."

Junior and Princess together.
Brother Junior, will appear on the TV show. Picture: ITV

Princess' parents met and fell in love on the hit TV show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in 2004. Katie and Peter went on to film various spin-off shows, where viewers got to see their life as a couple, and newfound parents documented.

After four years of marriage the couple eventually called it quits in 2009, a topic that is set to be covered in Princess' new series. In the first episode she reveals: "I did have a counsellor, I do still see her every now and then.

"But I don't feel like I can really talk, so I just write everything down in my notes. I do wish, like, I could have had a more happier childhood. In the sense of like, I had so many things on my plate at a young age."

