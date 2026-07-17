When will The Odyssey be on streaming? How to watch online

17 July 2026, 15:34 | Updated: 17 July 2026, 17:39

When will The Odyssey be on streaming? How to watch online
When will The Odyssey be on streaming? How to watch online. Picture: Alamy
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Will The Odyssey be on Netflix, Prime or Peacock? Here's when and where you can watch the Christopher Nolan movie online.

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Desperate to see The Odyssey but want to stream it at home? Here's when the film will be available to watch online.

As soon as Christopher Nolan announced that he was adapting The Odyssey into a movie, people were eager to see the Oppenheimer director's take on the classic story. The new film sees Matt Damon take on the role of Odysseus with an all-star cast including Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita N'yongo, and Zendaya.

We recommend seeing The Odyssey in cinemas for the full Christopher Nolan experience. However, if you're unable to make it to a showing near you or would rather watch it online, we're here to help. Here's all of the info we have about The Odyssey streaming release date and where you can watch the new movie online for free.

Where can I watch The Odyssey? Is The Odyssey on streaming?

The Odyssey movie was the 'HARDEST thing' Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon have ever done! | Capital

When will The Odyssey be available to buy on VOD?

An official release date for The Odyssey on digital platforms is yet to be revealed. However, if the gap is anything like Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, fans will have to wait a little bit. Oppenheimer came out in cinemas on July 21st 2023 but wasn't available to purchase via video on demand until November 21st that year (123 days later).

If The Odyssey follows a similar pattern, people could be able to stream the project in November this year. 123 days from The Odyssey's cinema release is Tuesday November 17th (four months away).

VOD (Video On Demand) is when films are officially added to services like Prime Video, YouTube TV and Apple TV where fans can purchase or rent films after their initial cinema runs.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as an exact date is announced.

How to watch The Odyssey online via streaming
How to watch The Odyssey online via streaming. Picture: Alamy

When will The Odyssey be on HBO Max?

When it comes to streaming services, The Odyssey will likely be added to Peacock like most Universal Pictures films. This means that you'll need a Peacock subscription to watch it but you won't have to pay any additional cost for the film.

As for when the film will be added to Peacock, the wait is often longer than VOD - sometimes up to three months. Based on past releases, we wouldn't expect The Odyssey to hit Peacock until early 2027.

If you want to see the film beforehand, you will have to go to the cinema or purchase/rent the film physically or digitally via VOD.

Will The Odyssey be on Netflix or Prime Video?

Based on Universal Pictures' affiliation with Peacock, it's unlikely that The Odyssey will be coming to Netflix anytime soon but we'll let you know if that changes.

As for Prime Video, The Odyssey will likely only be available to purchase/rent on the streaming service.

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