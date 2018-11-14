The Inbetweeners Are Returning For A One Off Show

The Inbetweeners are returning for their ten year anniversary. Picture: Instagram

The Inbetweeners actors Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, James Buckley and Blake Harrison will return to celebrate the show's ten year anniversary.

Having launched a whole 10 years ago, it's been revealed that the original cast of The Inbetweeners will return for a one off show to celebrate their ten year anniversary.

> I’m A Celebrity Emily Atack: Inbetweeners Actress’ Boyfriend, Parents And Career Revealed

The cult classic comedy show saw main characters Will, Jay, Simon and Neil being general embarrassments inside and outside school and this one-off show will see the cast reminisce on some of the most-loved moments.

The Inbetweeners first launched in May 2008. Picture: Facebook

Whether it's Neil punching a fish, Simon driving his yellow car or Jay giving it large about the girls at Caravan Club, there are so many memories to remind ourselves of and we can't wait.

All of the original cast will be making an appearance on the anniversary show, including Emily Atack who is set to appear on 'I'm A Celeb' 2018 next week.

Speaking about the ten year anniversary show, Will Macdonald from production company Monkey Kingdom said, “The love for The Inbetweeners is huge, the kind of love that Jay would boast he’s had many times — big celebrities, millions of viewers and loving fans across the globe. And it’s so exciting the boys will be back together to feel that love from all those people and enjoy it first-hand. What could possibly go wrong?”

The Inbetweeners also saw two spin-off movies made, which gorssed millions of pounds at the box office. Picture: Facebook

Whilst keeping a loyal fan-base in the UK, The Inbetweeners was re-made for American TV audiences with a new cast, however it was cancelled after just one season due to low ratings.

We don't yet know when The Inbetweeners ten year anniversary show will air, but once we have a release date we'll let you know.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest TV News!