The 'warning' Maya Jama was given before filming The Gentleman season 2

4 September 2026, 15:15

Maya Jama pictured at The Gentleman season 2 premiere and on the show.
The 'warning' Maya Jama was given before filming The Gentleman season 2. Picture: Alamy & Netflix

By Lily Bell

Here's what Love Island host Maya Jama was advised by a fellow co-star when she joined The Gentlemen season 2.

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Maya Jama is back on our TV screens, but this time it’s not for Love Island, it’s for season 2 of the major Netflix show The Gentlemen.

Last year, Maya took to Instagram to announce she had landed a role in the hit series. The presenter shared a screenshot of an article confirming that she had been cast, along with the caption: “Told you I’ve been on some side quests.”

Before taking on the role of Aisha, fellow co-star Kaya Scodelario, who plays Susie Glass, revealed that she gave Maya a 'warning' before filming began.

Maya Jama pictured acting on The Gentlemen season 2.
Maya Jama plays Aisha on The Gentlemen season 2. Picture: Netflix

During an interview with Grazia, Kaya revealed that she contacted Maya before filming for the second season to give her an idea of what it would be like to work with director Guy Ritchie.

Sliding into Maya's DMs, she said: "I just said, 'Hey, babe, heads up! This is going to not be what you expect. Be ready to be on your toes and trust the process.'"

Guy Richie is known to have an off-the-cuff approach to directing. It's not unusual for him to rewrite scripts on the go and then feed the new lines to actors on the spot.

Kaya even reflected on working with Guy Richie for the first time, saying: "On the day, he reads the dialogue and goes, 'No, I don’t like any of that. Let’s change it all.'"

She continued: "This time around, me and Theo knew what was going to happen – and it does unlock this really unique way of being completely present as a character, which I love."

Kaya Scodelario and Maya Jama pictured together in The Gentlemen season 2.
Kaya Scodelario reached out to Maya Jama before filming started. . Picture: Netflix

As Maya marks this exciting new direction in her career, Kaya also gave her advice on how overwhelming switching professions may be.

She said: "I knew how intimidating it is stepping into a new part of your career and coming from a working class background. I just wanted her to know that I’m a girls’ girl."

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