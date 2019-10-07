Meet The Circle Star Beth Dunlavey As The Channel 4 Contestant Teams Up With Co-Star Jack Quirk To Play Joyce

Beth was blocked just a few days after joining The Circle. Picture: Channel 4 / Beth Dunlavey/Instagram

The Circle saw the arrival of Beth Dunlavey halfway through the new series.

Beth Dunlavey signed up to The Circle with the aim of proving to people she’s more than her good looks.

Her aim for joining the show received some criticism as viewers claimed she was calling the girl in her profile picture ugly, but after just a few days she was blocked from the social media network anyway.

She and fellow newbie Jack will now team up to play 62-year-old Joyce, after a public vote chose to keep the pair in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Beth…

How old is Beth and who is she?

Beth initially joined The Circle as a 'girl next door' – only changing her image. Picture: Channel 4

Beth is a 29-year-old business developer from Newcastle. She’s currently single and on the lookout for a man, but feels there are no decent men in her city.

Before entering the show she said she’s previously felt outcast because of her good looks and describes herself as a “completely down to earth” girl. However, she fears she gets prejudged “because of her good looks”.

She initially chose to play The Circle as a “girl next door” to prove she’s more than her good looks and predicted she’d be more popular if she didn’t reveal her typically glamorous self.

Beth’s Instagram

Beth already had a large Instagram following. Picture: Beth Dunalvey/Instagram

Beth Dunlavey works in business development. Picture: Beth Dunlavey/Instagram

The brunette beauty already has over two thousand followers on Instagram, no doubt due to her gorgeous outfit snaps and glamorous selfies.

She said before entering the Channel 4 show she checks the picture-sharing platform a bit too much, explaining: “I would hate to know how many times I’ve checked my Instagram today.”

Beth also said she’s seen people use her Instagram pictures as their own on six or seven occasions.

Beth and Jack will play together as Joyce. Picture: Channel 4

What has Beth said about The Circle?

Beth signed up to The Circle because she thought it would be an interesting social experiment to be part of after studying sociology at university. She also said if she’d love to find love on the show, saying it’d be “a miracle” as she can’t find it elsewhere.

