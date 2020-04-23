The Circle 2020 Begins Casting Despite New Series Remaining In Doubt Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Circle are casting contestants for a potential new series. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram / Channel4/YouTube

The Circle’s second series was a huge hit with TV lovers last year, and casting for 2020 is open already.

The Circle involves contestants of all ages living in separate flats in the same apartment block where they communicate and get to know one another over an online platform, meaning they can choose to pretend to be themselves or a completely different person.

Last year’s series saw Paddy Smyth win the crown after entering so he could connect with people without being judged for his disability – the 32-year-old has cerebral palsy.

White Lines: 'Money Heist' Creator's Netflix Series Release Date & Cast

And Channel 4 are hoping to see stories just as gripping for a 2020 series – if it goes ahead.

The Circle 2020 remains unconfirmed due to coronavirus. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Paddy Smyth won 2019's The Circle. Picture: PA

Applications for The Circle 2020 – which is hosted by Emma Willis – are now open at thecirclecasting.com, with the Instagram post asking potential contestants: “How far would you go to be the most popular?”

However, a series for this year remains unconfirmed due to the coronavirus crisis, which has seen the likes of Love Island and I’m A Celebrity have to change their filming formats.

The Circle would be an ideal quarantine programme to tune into, given the fact each of the cast members are isolated into their own flats throughout the series.

Contestants are permitted to leave their apartments to use things like the gym or head to the rooftop terrace, but even this might be a hazard if the nation remains in some sort of lockdown when The Circle airs.

As a result, adverts for casting are reminding hopefuls it’s “a potential new series”.

When the Channel 4 show confirmed they’ve opened applications, many tweeted in response: “Feel like I’ve been doing this for the last month already.”

“One programme that can be filmed with self-isolating in mind,” agreed a second.

“The perfect show for social distancing!”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News